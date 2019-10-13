People living in Northern California have suffered enough from raging wildfires. Now, they must live without electric power.
Pacific Gas & Electric officials announced a self-imposed power outage this past week for the majority of California’s 58 counties. Santa Barbara and Kern counties were on the list, but dodged local impacts this time around.
Between 800,000 and a million PG&E customers were in the blackout zones, and PG&E has been warning folks to be prepared.
This is what California’s ubiquitous wildfire season has come to — blackouts for counties in and around the Central Valley and Central Coast, including Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Plumas, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Shasta, Sierra, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne and Yolo.
PG&E was reacting to weather forecasts calling for high winds and dry conditions, prime ingredients for wildfires. Winds knock down tall trees that crash across overhead power lines and, whoosh, a conflagration.
Similar weather conditions last November ignited a monster wildfire that killed 85 people and virtually obliterated the small mountain town of Paradise. PG&E transmission lines caught the blame for that one.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention increased its emergency staffing in preparation for extreme fire conditions. Moderate winds were expected throughout the weekend and into the week on the Central Coast, so local fire officials are on alert. Northern California areas experienced some of the strongest wind gusts in more than two years.
Fire officials are pretty much on alert year-round, with the possible exception of days during which heavy rainfall is occurring. California’s “wildfire season” has expanded from the dry summer months to a 12-month-long ordeal.
PG&E’s blackout order caused a good deal of hardship up north, and more than a little in Sacramento. Gov. Gavin Newsom fanned the flames of outrage by saying, “No one is happy with this …”
PG&E officials probably are not happy either. The cutbacks are the fallout from deadly wildfires in which downed PG&E transmission lines that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes in just the past few years. The company was forced into bankruptcy over about $30 billion in potential damages from lawsuits.
Which makes one wonder if PG&E cutting off power to so many people living in less-dangerous fire zones is a precautionary act, or one of fiscal self-preservation. In fact, it appears to be a little of both.
Whatever the motive, it also seems apparent that precautionary strategies are necessary — unless Californians are comfortable with the potential for massive loss of life and property in wildfires. City officials in Northern California counties were divided last week on the wisdom of the blackouts, their positions generally dictated by whether their community had suffered wildfire losses.
The obvious takeout from PG&E’s pre-emptive move last week is that pretty much all of California has entered a new era of almost year-round wildfire danger, and for the most part, this state is ill-equipped to deal with emergencies of such magnitude.
The ultimate responsibility to stay safe is up to us, the individuals who live here. We need to be prepared, even though most of us on the Central Coast are not in the bull’s-eye of high-fire geography. But it does happen. Think Painted Cave fire, Zaca fire and the Thomas fire disasters in which lives were lost and structures incinerated.
Expect the best, but always have a plan for the worst.