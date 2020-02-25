Our View: Powering up while curbing the emissions

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meets this morning to consider reducing county government’s carbon footprint, which is sizable.
The meeting agenda includes a General Services Department staff recommendation that the county add 56 electric cars to the county’s fleet of light vehicles, replacing gasoline-powered vehicles now in use.
It’s a big deal for several reasons. If the request is approved, it fortifies a strategy to move forward toward a more-sustainable energy future, while reducing the government fleet’s carbon emissions. Electric vehicles average about 4,800 pounds of CO2-equivalent emissions a year, while the average gasoline-powered car produces about 11,400 pounds of CO2-equivalent emissions annually.
Those numbers are important in the county’s heavily-populated urban areas, especially on the South Coast, where air quality has been an issue in the past
In fact, electric vehicles in general have a number of advantages over the typical gasoline-powered vehicle, but not in average cost. Electric cars are more expensive to manufacture, a fact reflected in the sticker price on new cars.
For example, the electric cars the county has its eye on run $27,000 per vehicle, considerably more than a comparably-sized gas-powered car. If the board approves the electric vehicle purchase, it likely will also OK about $500,000 sought to purchase charging stations and other technical gear, plus another $698,000 for design and installation of the stations, because you can’t really have the E-vehicles without those add-ons. Some grant money is available, but it represents just a fraction of the overall expense of such a conversion.
We searched the internet for information about electric vs. gasoline-powered vehicles and found compelling arguments on both sides. One of those arguments is that while the electric vehicle coughs up far less CO2 emissions at the point of use, the electric power has to be generated somewhere, and in general requires heavy CO2 emissions from fossil-fuel-powered plants.
Another common beef is that electric cars cost so much more to build. That issue could be resolved if manufacturers would make a bigger commitment to building low or zero-emission vehicles. Electric cars could be less expensive if car makers ramped up production, employing the economies of scale that make gas-powered vehicles less expensive.
Another complaint concerns what to do with spent batteries, which can contain lead and lithium. A recent study insists those batteries can be recycled. Electric car-maker Tesla partners with environmentally-conscious recyclers, recycling battery packs profitably. The ultimate goal is to recycle the batteries back to raw materials to be reused.
Batteries may not be all that much of a problem anyway. Consumer Reports estimates an average electric-vehicle battery pack's viable lifespan to be at about 200,000 miles, or 17 years of use for a vehicle driven 12,000 miles a year. When is the last time you kept a car for 17 years?
Taking the long view on this matter, the county going with electric vehicles makes sense, even with the high start-up costs. For one thing, county policy makers and residents are increasingly talking about this region being more self-sustaining when it comes to energy production. For example, the Lompoc Valley is an ideal location for wind farms, and the eastern regions of the county are ripe for solar farms. It’s not a big stretch of the imagination to see all the electricity we could ever need coming from those sources.
No one can predict, with certainty, what the future holds. But sustainable energy generation is almost a given.