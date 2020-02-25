Our View: Powering up while curbing the emissions

We searched the internet for information about electric vs. gasoline-powered vehicles and found compelling arguments on both sides. One of those arguments is that while the electric vehicle coughs up far less CO2 emissions at the point of use, the electric power has to be generated somewhere, and in general requires heavy CO2 emissions from fossil-fuel-powered plants.

Another common beef is that electric cars cost so much more to build. That issue could be resolved if manufacturers would make a bigger commitment to building low or zero-emission vehicles. Electric cars could be less expensive if car makers ramped up production, employing the economies of scale that make gas-powered vehicles less expensive.

Another complaint concerns what to do with spent batteries, which can contain lead and lithium. A recent study insists those batteries can be recycled. Electric car-maker Tesla partners with environmentally-conscious recyclers, recycling battery packs profitably. The ultimate goal is to recycle the batteries back to raw materials to be reused.

Batteries may not be all that much of a problem anyway. Consumer Reports estimates an average electric-vehicle battery pack's viable lifespan to be at about 200,000 miles, or 17 years of use for a vehicle driven 12,000 miles a year. When is the last time you kept a car for 17 years?