Mama, you can forget cowboys, don’t let your daughters and sons grow up to be politicians — unless they want to lie for a living.
We admit, that paints with a very broad brush, and obviously not all politicians are dishonest scoundrels. Just the ones who deliberately lie to win your vote.
According to many political experts and assorted wonks, the wave of fake-news advertising that flooded the nation prior to the 2016 presidential election will grow into a tsunami as the 2020 election campaign cycle unfolds.
Also according to such experts, some of the biggest names involved in the 2020 race have begun spending significant sums of money on social media advertising designed to deliver very specific false information to target audiences. Many of those ad dollars are being spent to wallpaper Facebook with fake news.
It’s a gimme for the media outlets, because politicians may choose to float false ads, knowing fact-checkers can’t redline their claims as false. Facebook’s Third Party Fact-Checking Project (3PFC) will not allow such vetting.
That was the focus in a congressional hearing last week, at which Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was raked over the coals by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal Democrat on the political warpath.
Zuckerberg’s defense is basically that Facebook is taking this stance to protect the tenets of free speech, and would no longer fact-check political ads.
It is an interesting dilemma for all forms of media. Free speech is protected by the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the only real caveat being that a person cannot shout “fire” in a movie theater when the purpose is to cause a potentially deadly mass exodus.
In a sense, lies are protected by the Constitution, which currently is under attack by the Trump administration, as the president tests the limits of executive power with little interference from the other two branches of the federal government.
Zuckerberg said at that congressional hearing that his company’s policy is to remove posts from anyone, including politicians, calling for violence or attempting to suppress voter turnout or participation in the census, but he was vague about lies in ads.
Ocasio-Cortez kept after Zuckerberg about what is to be allowed during the 2020 campaign run, but he dodged a straight answer like a pro.
Our policy with regard to campaign advertising is fairly straight-forward — we stand up for the 1st Amendment, acknowledging that some ads will stretch the truth, perhaps to its limits. We also acknowledge that political campaigning is, and has been largely a mud-slinging contest since the very first political campaigns.
You can see the problem. We strive to be a moral, ethical society in most ways, but not when it comes to seeking public office. The sad part is that such tactics have been proven to be wildly effective — because so many Americans apparently are willing to believe just about anything they read, see or hear on the various media platforms.
You may recall these whoppers from the 2016 campaign: Hillary Clinton is running a child sex ring out of a pizza shop. Democrats want to impose Islamic law in Florida. Trump followers chanted "We hate Muslims, we hate blacks, we want our great country back” at a New York campaign rally.
None of those stories is remotely close to being true. But some Americans bought it anyway, then spread the lies in their online posts.
Voters had best prepare themselves for a deluge of misinformation, which is a polite word for lying. Best advice — be skeptical.