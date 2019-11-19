In another time, when you planned a road trip, you needed a map or one of those TripTiks provided by AAA.
These days, if you’re lost on a back-country road, you just summon Siri: “Where the heck am I?” She’s pretty good about showing the way.
Yes, things have changed in the United States, a nation in transition and quickly going full-on digital.
Which is sort of the way Santa Maria city officials are thinking, and which figures into their calculations about what this community will look and feel like many years from now.
Fortunately, those officials are relying on an old-fashioned road map, except in government parlance it’s referred to as a general plan. And the one the city uses today is not like the one it will be using in the near future.
For one thing, the city is expected to increase in population by 10,000 to 12,000 newcomers a decade over the next 30 years, requiring an up-to-date General Plan, which cities and counties are required by state law to have and to modernize on a regular basis. The idea is to provide a concept of what the city wants to be in the future, then devise a blueprint that will achieve the stated goals.
The update process the city has embarked upon extends out to 2040, and specific topics are required to be covered. Without a doubt, the most significant segment of any update will be land use, detailing what can be built, where it can be built. The big-ticket item within land use will be how best to use either annexation or infill to accommodate future population growth. Annexation spreads the city’s footprint; infill generally builds up instead of out.
A lot more will go into the General Plan revision, because a city this size will have plenty of issues. For example, as Santa Maria grows, potential problems grow too — transportation, public safety, proper use of open, public space.
City officials have been chipping in with minor General Plan revisions over the years, but even some of those fixes are now obsolete. Thus, the need for an overhaul.
City officials spent the better part of 2019 gathering input from local residents. They got an ear full from folks involved in the outreach program. The City Council signed off on the update proposal earlier this month, and the real work begins after the first of the year.
Three years from then — at at $1.7-million cost to the city — Santa Maria should have a fully updated plan ready for whatever the future may bring.
The public outreach is not over. It will be an integral part of the process over the next three years. That is extremely important for the city’s taxpayers, who need, and are being given a voice in shaping the future of the community.
There will be many smaller, localized problems to resolve, but we anticipate the biggest single issue will revolve around housing. That’s been huge for years, and the shortage of affordable housing has reached a critical stage almost everywhere in Santa Barbara County.
Affordable housing availability is an absolute must-have, if Santa Maria wants to attract new businesses and industries. Working families — the backbone of every local economy — need homes and apartments they can afford on their salaries. That issue suggests the need for annexation, because the city basically has no empty space on hand. And annexation includes dealing with habitat issues.
The process has begun, and every Santa Marian has a stake in the outcome.