Our View: Playing by a few new rules

It seems everything in our lives today is, in one way or another, tied to the coronavirus. COVID-19 is that overbearing.

Many Americans now believe the many weeks of virtual lockdown nationwide were unnecessary, causing too much damage to the U.S. economy. Those who hold such beliefs would likely have a spirited debate — or something far more physical — with those who have survived the virus, but especially the family members and loved ones of those who did not survive.

On a much more local scale, Santa Maria’s elected leaders, save one, are poised to endorse a new ordinance setting some fairly strict rules for behavior in public places, specifically the city’s park areas.

The City Council voted 4-1 earlier this week — with council member Gloria Soto casting the only vote against — in favor of an ordinance that would add a new section to the city’s municipal code outlining 16 restrictions at public facilities, basically remaining consistent with guidelines already in play at public transit. A second reading and final vote is scheduled for the council meeting next Monday.

The proposed ordinance is based on a complaint-driven process, giving discretion to police to ascertain the severity of a situation, such as playing music through a speaker in a public space.