It is encouraging when our elected officials make decisions based on a community’s future needs, instead of scrambling for political advantage.
A case in point is the Santa Maria City Council’s decision to move ahead with a full-on audit of potential energy-efficient projects, which if finally adopted would cost a bundle up front, relatively speaking, but would save money in the long run.
The encouraging part is that the city’s elected leaders are willing to think far into the future, rather than relying on increasingly obsolete operational playbooks. The concept of petroleum-based energy being a finite resource is something grade-school students know and probably understand.
The audit is part of Pacific Gas & Electric’s Sustainable Solutions Turnkey Program, and represents the third phase in a study of energy-efficiency projects the city signed on to last year. The program/audit will investigate 16 previously identified projects.
There is a downside, and it’s something that many policy makers tend to get hung up on — the initial costs would be significant, in the tens of millions of dollars.
But here comes the forward-thinking part — if such projects are undertaken, the city could save as much as $1 million in General Fund expenses in the first full year of operations, while generating an estimated $3.5 million a year in additional revenue.
Those are the kinds of dollar signs that would pay off the city’s initial investment in a few years, and after that it’s all gravy.
The 16 potential projects include construction of cogeneration plants at the wastewater treatment facility and landfill; a solar-energy array near Donovan Road and Suey Crossing; lighting retrofits in city buildings, parking structures and recreation facilities; swimming pool covers; HVAC upgrades; and modernized irrigation controls.
Actually, all of the technology to do those projects already exists, and making the big up-front investment now will save taxpayers money in the long run — because as we all know, these types of things generally don’t get less expensive with the passing of time.
The audit itself will set the city back more than a half-million dollars, which is a significant cost, but one that will pay enormous benefits in the long run.
We have used that term “long run” a number of times here, because it is worth repeating. Despite a lot of political rhetoric to the contrary, the planet is in a period of profound change, both from climate and resources standpoints. The old fossil-fuel paradigm is being replaced, slowly but surely, with a more-sustainable strategy for the future of energy generation. Alternative sources such as wind and solar, once considered to be economically impractical, are now well within reach for almost everyone. That is especially true for those providing and regulating energy sources.
But frankly, cost in this situation is relative. What will it be worth in the future if we don’t reduce our carbon footprint, what will happen if we stay in a course of relying, almost exclusively, on fossil-fuel methods of generating power? What would you be willing to pay for clean air to breathe?
Those are not rhetorical questions. If you accept the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence about the causes of climate change and the impacts of those changes, you know that fossil fuels are sunsetting, as surely as our own Sun sunsets every evening.
Given the facts, we really don’t have many decisions to make. If you take the long-run view, getting our energy from sustainable sources is an absolute necessity, and now is the time to start.