Our View: Paying it forward, big time

Bezos’ plan is to hand out grants in a few months to scientists, activists and activist groups, and nonprofit organizations that are focused on saving the planet from a grim and inevitably catastrophic end.

There may be an element of guilt involved in Bezos’ generosity. His company, Amazon, has an enormous carbon footprint, and that footprint is getting larger by the hour. The company relies on fossil fuels to power airplanes, trucks and vans in order to ship billions of items globally. If you live in even a modest-sized American city, the gray vans with the blue Prime arrow are ubiquitous.

Bezos is fully aware of the situation, perhaps goaded by workers in his Seattle headquarters who have been highly vocal in criticizing the company’s energy-use practices. Late last year Amazon officials committed to becoming 100-percent dependent on solar and other renewable energy sources within the next decade.

If they can pull that off, Amazon will have risen far above the retail giant label.