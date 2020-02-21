Our View: Paying it forward, big time

How about we make the “Our View” space on Fridays a happy place to visit?
Fridays are the starting point for a fun and/or restful weekend, but with state, national and global news trending toward the negative, we all experience enough of bad news vibes during the work week.
So, as often as we can, we will keep Fridays reserved for commentary that can make you smile, or even laugh out loud. We’ll kick off the new paradigm with a smile episode, because the world’s wealthiest person has committed 10 billion of his dollars to create the Bezos Earth Fund.
That’s Jeff Bezos, founder of retail behemoth Amazon, which has morphed into a global money-making machine. He announced earlier this week that he’s pledging $10 billion of his personal fortune to fight climate change.
It is encouraging to see that someone of such enormous wealth is taking climate problems seriously. One wonders how a sentient person could not take them seriously, considering the increasing ferocity of storms, melting ice in places that have been frozen for millions of years, coastal villages being slowly inundated, and Earth having just recorded one of the hottest years on record.
The Bezos bank account can absorb a $10-billion hit with ease. Forbes recently anointed him the world’s richest person, with an estimated fortune of $130 billion, give or take a few billion.
Bezos’ plan is to hand out grants in a few months to scientists, activists and activist groups, and nonprofit organizations that are focused on saving the planet from a grim and inevitably catastrophic end.
There may be an element of guilt involved in Bezos’ generosity. His company, Amazon, has an enormous carbon footprint, and that footprint is getting larger by the hour. The company relies on fossil fuels to power airplanes, trucks and vans in order to ship billions of items globally. If you live in even a modest-sized American city, the gray vans with the blue Prime arrow are ubiquitous.
Bezos is fully aware of the situation, perhaps goaded by workers in his Seattle headquarters who have been highly vocal in criticizing the company’s energy-use practices. Late last year Amazon officials committed to becoming 100-percent dependent on solar and other renewable energy sources within the next decade.
If they can pull that off, Amazon will have risen far above the retail giant label.
Perhaps there is a donations war going on among America’s wealthiest people, and maybe Bezos grew weary of seeing stories about Warren Buffett, and Bill and Melinda Gates’ contributions to various causes. As of the end of 2018, Buffett and the Gates team have ponied up more than $36 billion for everything from health care to education.
To be fair, Bezos has been on that roll for a couple of years. In 2018 he committed $2 billion of his own money to help open preschools in America’s low-income neighborhoods. He has also donated to groups that deal with homelessness.
This is all good news, considering that the top 20 percent of wealth in this country controls more capital than the nation’s entire middle class. The top-heaviness of wealth distribution has become a main talking point for Democrats seeking the presidential nomination, a fact that is not lost on Americans dwelling in the aerie of extreme wealth.
We imagine that at some point in the wealth-accumulation cycle, the beneficiaries recognize that something is out of whack, and decide that giving money to worthy causes is far more satisfying than watching their fortunes skyrocket out of sight.