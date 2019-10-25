Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to investigate California’s high gasoline prices, in the belief that oil companies have been deliberately overcharging customers.
Another demonstration of government leaders being masters of the obvious. In fact, if the governor wants honest answers, all he needs to do is look in the mirror, or take a brief tour through the regulatory miasma in just about every California county.
If you asked the average California motorist what state has the highest combined, per-gallon federal/sate fuel taxes, the answer you’d get almost 100-percent of the time would be California. The tiny fraction of consumers who believe another state to be No. 1 on gas taxes would likely have had some experience in or lived in Pennsylvania.
While California has the highest daily average for total prices, the Keystone State is tops when it comes to tax add-ons. California’s combined federal/state gas tax is 47.3 cents per gallon. Pennsylvania’s gas tax is an eye-popping 77.1 cents per gallon.
Taxes are part of the price equation, but Newsom apparently wants Becerra to dig deep into the suspicion that oil companies are jacking up prices because they figure car-dependent Californians simply will have to pay.
As with almost everything else these days, there is a significant political component in the gas prices discussion, specifically that oil companies likely are pricing their product in an effort to recover some of the costs related to California’s hyper-restrictive regulations governing the oil industry.
Local folks are acutely aware of how such restrictions can work. Chevron and its partners spent a decade getting their Point Arguello processing facility permitted. Once finally up and running, the company operated the plant for a few years, mostly dealing with low-quality crude, then pulled the plug.
In all, Chevron and its partners spent $2 billion on the failed Point Arguello venture. Chevron blamed what its officials referred to as an irrational regulatory process involving 44 separate agencies, paying more than $100 million in environmental mitigation measures — and all this occurred before production started.
Anyone who believes California motorists aren’t still paying for the Chevron consortium’s 1980s Point Arguello financial disaster are delusional.
And we are paying, dearly. The average per-gallon price nationally at mid-week was $2.56. The average price around North County at mid-week was about $4 per gallon. If you do some shopping around, you might find a station dispensing gas for, say, $3.95 per gallon, but then you have to do some driving, which means using more fuel.
Gov. Newsom said he believes companies are gouging customers to the tune of about $1 a gallon, with the big companies arguing that they charge more because their fuel is of higher quality. Newsom got some moral support from the California Energy Commission, whose experts have concluded "there is no apparent difference in the quality of gasoline at retail outlets in the state.”
A dollar a gallon at the pump is significant, given that California motorists buy a lot of gasoline. The Energy Commission reckons the alleged overcharging has cost California drivers more than $11 billion over the past five years.
Another important part of this discussion is that California is the seventh-largest producer of crude oil in America. So, in addition to the political aspect, there is a huge economic component to be considered.
What this boils down to is a heads-up battle between a couple of heavyweights — state government and many local governments, including Santa Barbara County, and the California oil industry.