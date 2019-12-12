It’s no surprise to Santa Barbara County residents that this region’s cost of living is daunting. Maybe that’s why you see such long lines at coffee shops.
Caffeine is a must if your work day begins at dawn and lasts until well after nightfall, which would a typical day for someone compelled to work two or three jobs just to pay bills.
The facts of living costs were laid out last week at a breakfast meeting sponsored by EconAlliance and the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.
One fact is that far too few county residents can actually afford to live here, but are somehow trapped by personal circumstances. Or maybe it’s the weather and scenery.
It is, however, difficult to enjoy either the weather or the stunning panoramic ocean and mountain views when you’re trapped in jobs that don’t pay enough to cover monthly expenses.
The meeting last week spelled out some of the problems, as revealed in a report by the United Ways of California, whose member organizations are on the front lines when it comes to helping needy individuals and families statewide. Here are a few of the hard, cold facts:
A family consisting of two adults, a toddler and a school-age child, needs an annual income of just more than $90,000 to cover the basic-needs cost of living, which includes housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, taxes and some cash for odds and ends. A single adult worker needs an income of $33,420 a year, while an adult couple needs $50,316 annually to cover basic expenses.
You have free articles remaining.
Using those metrics, that means 38 percent, or 46,463 of the county’s total households earn less than the overall-cost metric for basic expenses.
The further north in the county you go, the worse the situation. In the Santa Maria/Orcutt region, 52 percent of households struggle to pay their basic-needs costs. In the Guadalupe/Lompoc/Buellton/Solvang area, 45 percent of households earn less than what they need to cover those day-to-day expenses.
There are other areas of the state and nation that are in the same financial situation, but not many, which explains why lots of working families are choosing to move to less-expensive cities and states. Raging wildfires, winter-rain mudslides, earthquakes and creepy-crawly traffic jams on big-city freeways may also have a little something to do with that exodus.
There are lots of moving parts in the Central Coast financial well-being snapshot. It’s complicated — and it is a situation that needs, desperately, to be addressed. That is part of the reason we have been campaigning, hard, for North County to come up with some economic-development strategies that will encourage out-of-state businesses and industries offering higher-paying jobs to relocate to our region.
We aren’t disparaging or discouraging retail or mom-and-pop local business growth, which helps make a community viable. But we challenge anyone to explain how having bigger businesses with higher-paying jobs would not help this region economically.
Fortunately, most of the movers and shakers in the region agree, and several groups are collaborating on new ideas to attract those high-paying jobs. It would help, immensely, if the higher-education decision makers would help Allan Hancock College expand into more four-year degree opportunities for young people.
Maybe that would shorten those coffee-shop lines.