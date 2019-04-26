We can think of more than a few reasons why we would not want to move to San Francisco. The first reason that comes to mind is the cost of a home. As of the end of last year, the median price for a home was $1.61 million, and you can bet it’s higher now.
There is a more pragmatic reason for us normal folks — the streets there are among the worst-maintained in the country, and San Francisco residents pay dearly.
The average urban driver in the U.S. spends more than $500 a year on repairs directly related to poor road surfaces. Think potholes. In San Francisco, the average is nearly $1,100 a year for similar repairs.
We bring this up not to disparage the Bay Area, but to emphasize the importance of good roads, which is part of the motivation for the Santa Maria City Council’s approval of a new five-year transportation improvement plan. Its official title is Measure A Program of Projects.
Measure A was approved by voters almost a decade ago, and devotes a half-cent sales tax to transportation improvement projects countywide. And because Santa Maria is officially Santa Barbara County’s largest city, population-wise, we get the biggest slice of the funding pie.
That slice should amount to $5.4 million, which city officials have earmarked for street surface improvements — as in repaving — lane marking and street lighting.
The big problem for most communities’ transportation departments is staying ahead of the curve, which means doing the maintenance before the need reaches a critical stage. That’s what the city’s new five-year plan is designed to do.
In fact, the new plan also takes a close look at future needs, in part because Measure A mandates that a portion of the tax revenues be spent on alternative transportation projects.
In Santa Maria’s case, that mostly means improving and expanding the city’s bikeways and sidewalks. Riding and walking are the major alternative transportation methods in a city this size. That means we won’t have subways or overhead trains, thank goodness.
The overall purpose of the alternative-transportation mandate is to slow down vehicular traffic, which the city is already doing with its downtown revitalization and streetscape strategies.
This is no easy mission, considering California’s long-running love affair with cars, and in some cases pickups. This state and its planners long ago set out to accommodate motorized traffic, and our clogged highways are a testament to the folly of such a goal.
Santa Maria’s leaders seem to prefer avoiding such shrines to the automobile, and instead favor showing some love — a lot, actually — for the leisurely stroll or ride on safe streets designed more for people than four-wheel, pollution belching cars and trucks.
A good streetscape plan has a lot of moving parts, and thankfully for us, most of those parts are humans. Wide venues with narrower streets is part of the scheme. Let cars roam the periphery, leaving the interior areas for people to enjoy without fearing for their lives.
Besides, this nation’s inclination to ignore highway infrastructure is costing drivers more than $100 billion a year in blown tires, battered shock absorbers and more — which is about $10 billion more than governments spend to repair roads in America.
Among a newspaper’s functions in a city this size is to hold elected officials’ feet to the fire for the things they do wrong. But today, we have nothing but praise for our local government, and its continuing efforts to make Santa Maria a truly great place to live.