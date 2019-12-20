Our View: Partisan standoff on policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Impeachment by the House is criminal-law equivalent of an indictment. The articles of impeachment are passed along to the Senate, which must hold a trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he is coordinating the trial phase with the White House, and “is not an impartial juror,” a belief he likely shares with other Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate. McConnell’s admission prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to respond, “(McConnell) says it’s OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn’t sound right to us.”

You can probably see where all this may be headed — nowhere.

If Pelosi does, indeed, refuse to forward the articles to the Senate, there will be no trial, and President Trump will simply stay “impeached,” and will not have the vindication that a Senate acquittal would provide.

Pelosi is certainly nobody’s fool, and knows a solid political victory when she sees it. In fact, Pelosi — having been opposed to impeachment at the beginning of the process — may emerge from this partisan cage fight as the overall winner.