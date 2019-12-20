Our View: Partisan standoff on policy

Like it or not — and we can say with some authority that he does not like it — President Trump appears headed for the 2020 presidential campaign as only the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He may also campaign as the favorite to be re-elected.
Such is the nature of American politics.
It used to be good sport for Americans to poke fun at the chaotic British Parliament, which at times looked more like the mosh pit at a heavy-metal rock concert than a refined, policy-making legislative body.
Now the joke is on us.
The only other presidents to be formally impeached were Andrew Johnson in 1868, and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Nixon resigned when it became obvious the votes were there for impeachment.
Johnson was impeached as a result of political turmoil and dramatic ideological shifts following the Civil War. It was essentially a political power struggle, similar to what is happening these days in a divided government and nation. Clinton was impeached for lying to a grand jury about his sexual misconduct, and obstruction of justice.
Trump’s impeachment this week is on charges he obstructed Congress and abused the power of his office by attempting to get foreign governments to help him find dirt on political opponents.
Impeachment by the House is criminal-law equivalent of an indictment. The articles of impeachment are passed along to the Senate, which must hold a trial.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he is coordinating the trial phase with the White House, and “is not an impartial juror,” a belief he likely shares with other Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate. McConnell’s admission prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to respond, “(McConnell) says it’s OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn’t sound right to us.”
You can probably see where all this may be headed — nowhere.
If Pelosi does, indeed, refuse to forward the articles to the Senate, there will be no trial, and President Trump will simply stay “impeached,” and will not have the vindication that a Senate acquittal would provide.
Pelosi is certainly nobody’s fool, and knows a solid political victory when she sees it. In fact, Pelosi — having been opposed to impeachment at the beginning of the process — may emerge from this partisan cage fight as the overall winner.
Which circles us back to a belief we stated in an editorial earlier this week, before the House vote, that this is a matter best settled by America’s voters. That is even more important considering that the 2016 election was decided in the Electoral College, which Trump won, after Hillary Clinton won the popular side with just under 62 percent of the vote.
If Pelosi releases the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial, and the trial vote falls along party lines, Trump will win acquittal. Even so, the House impeachment will stand, and Democrats will have scored points there.
The most galling element of this is that while toeing the party line rules the houses of Congress, the overall interests of America and Americans are being ignored, while the two parties continue to butt heads in what is basically a partisan standoff in which nothing of importance to the nation is accomplished.
Our elected leaders are wasting time, energy and public resources on politics. Only a precious few of those leaders seem interested in protecting democracy, keeping America strong and doing the work their constituents sent them to Washington to do.