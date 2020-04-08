Our View: Pandemic reshaping America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How far do you go in an emergency? What steps do governments take fighting a full-on crisis?

Now we understand decision-makers go as far as they feel necessary to keep people safe — and that is a crucially important concept to keep in mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can’t really say this is the new normal, because no one really knows what’s next. Today’s normal could be obsolete before tomorrow’s sunrise.

Draconian measures are sometimes a necessity in dealing with a crisis, including the suspension of personal rights. Banning the gathering of large groups in public places, prohibiting folks from wandering about despite stay-at-home orders. In a very real way, that is essentially suspending individual rights for the common good. Don’t-tread-on-me adherents may resist such steps, but they generally are taken with good intentions.

This issue takes on a different shading when you’re talking about people who have been arrested for a crime, but are languishing in a jail cell awaiting their date with a judge.