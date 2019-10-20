Companies shutting off electric power to mitigate wildfire dangers was big news last week. It’s too early to determine the actual effectiveness of such a strategy.
But it’s not too early to measure public outrage over being left in the dark because a disaster might happen. There are two things modern Americans simply can’t do without — electric power and potable water.
There are still several weeks remaining in California’s official wildfire season, which has proven itself to be unpredictable in recent years, with monster wildfires persisting through the end of the calendar year.
That suggests there may be more power outages in the weeks ahead, which raises a few interesting questions.
First, utilities companies shutting down the power may be a good thing overall. It reminds us how important electricity is in our daily lives, but perhaps more importantly it demonstrates what happens when a producer decides, for whatever reason, to withhold its product from ratepayers.
That notion circles us right back to the argument about developing fully sustainable energy sources. It also makes a person question the efficacy and wisdom of private, shareholder-beholden businesses making such decisions. We’re not huge fans of bigger government, but at least if elected officials made the call about supplying power, their “shareholders” are voters.
Assuming the power industry remains as is, the next issue is why power lines continue to dangle over vulnerable, fire-prone areas of the state, which means most of California.
Pacific Gas & Electric overhead power lines have been identified as the cause of last year’s Camp fire, one of California’s most devastating wildfires ever, and damage claims against the company compelled PG&E officials to put the company into bankruptcy.
Wouldn’t the billions PG&E is paying out to fire victims have been better spent years ago replacing overhead power lines with underground systems in the most vulnerable areas of the state?
That question was bouncing around the state last week during mandated blackouts, including in San Francisco and Sacramento, where deep pockets and powerful policy makers were left in the dark by PG&E’s blackout decisions.
UC Berkeley Prof. Severin Borenstein, a well-known energy policy expert, provides a fairly straight-forward answer to the question above — money, or rather the general lack of it. Here is Borenstein’s analysis:
California has just more than 25,000 miles of high-voltage electric power lines, plus 239,557 miles of distribution lines. Two-thirds of those lines are overhead. Considering modern methods of burying power lines, he reckons it would take about a thousand years to bury all those lines.
Burying a power line costs about $3 million per mile, $5 billion in densely-populated urban areas, so burying just PG&E’s 81,000 miles of overhead lines would cost around $243 billion. PG&E has 16 million customers statewide, so if the costs were spread over the customer/ratepayer base, and you are one of those, your share would be about $15,000. Got your checkbook ready?
A spokesperson for the California Public Utilities Commission said the obvious about burying electric power lines: “It's very expensive. The utilities don't want to pay for it out of their pockets, so ratepayers would have to pitch in, and people don't want to pay for that.”
We believe that sums up the argument for burying power lines, but it does not answer the questions concerning investor-driven decision-making about when to shut off the power and why it it’s necessary.
As you can see, this is not a problem with a simple solution, but one has to be found.