Our View: New year means lots of new laws

The start of another year, and we sincerely hope your aching head will be soothed by the knowledge that with every new year California residents face a boat-load of new laws.
We went googling to find out how many laws are already on the books in California, but it was like searching for a needle in a Mt. Everest-sized haystack. We did discover there are 29 state codes, or categories, but how many specific laws in each category seemed beyond our electronic reach.
We did happen upon some weirdly amusing laws from California’s past: Sunshine was guaranteed to the masses. Bathhouses were against the law. Women were forbidden from driving while wearing a house coat. It was illegal to set a mousetrap without first obtaining a hunting license. It was, and perhaps still is, illegal to eat oranges in a bathtub.
But how about these from other states: It’s against the law to drive blindfolded in Alabama. A donkey cannot sleep in a bathtub anywhere in Arizona. In Connecticut, a pickle must be able to bounce.
And you think California is strange. Well, maybe it is: A peacock has the right-of-way crossing any street in Alhambra. In Baldwin Park, no one is allowed to ride a bicycle in a swimming pool.
Enough frivolity. Here are some of the new laws that went into effect shortly after you toasted the arrival of 2020, or soon after:
You have free articles remaining.
The state’s minimum wage increases to $12 an hour for employers with 26 or fewer workers, and $13 an hour for employers with more than 26. The ultimate goal is $15 per hour, which is supposed to be achieved in 2023. Several California cities jumped the gun, and already mandate a $15-per-hour minimum.
A new law restricts landlords’ ability to, among other things, arbitrarily raise rents or evict tenants under specific circumstances. Rent increases are capped at 5-percent per year. The law also prevents landlords from evicting tenants using the old we-need-to-remodel ploy. Now they must either grant the tenant a rent waiver, or pay the equivalent of a month’s rent.
This change could be a factor in escalating rent costs, which in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are rising three times faster than wages, a fact of which renters are painfully aware.
Another new housing-related law sprang from a group of bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of which will restrict a city’s ability to reduce the number of units in a proposed housing development proposal. Also included in the new law is that cities will be limited in their ability to impose building standards that would make a new project more expensive to build.
And right off the top of the head comes a new law that bans workplace and school discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle choice. Newly-protected hairstyles include braids, twists and locks.
A new law also gives new parents more paid family-leave time to care for their newborn child. Come July 1, leave increases from six to eight weeks.
And finally, protection for folks who aren’t keen about having their personal information collected by social media websites and shared with just about everyone on the planet. The law gives users the right to know what is collected, the right to reject the sale of such information, and the option to delete that sort of personal data.
Maybe a helpful reader can find the exact number of state laws on the books and write us with a number.