Our View: New year means lots of new laws

The start of another year, and we sincerely hope your aching head will be soothed by the knowledge that with every new year California residents face a boat-load of new laws.

We went googling to find out how many laws are already on the books in California, but it was like searching for a needle in a Mt. Everest-sized haystack. We did discover there are 29 state codes, or categories, but how many specific laws in each category seemed beyond our electronic reach.

We did happen upon some weirdly amusing laws from California’s past: Sunshine was guaranteed to the masses. Bathhouses were against the law. Women were forbidden from driving while wearing a house coat. It was illegal to set a mousetrap without first obtaining a hunting license. It was, and perhaps still is, illegal to eat oranges in a bathtub.

But how about these from other states: It’s against the law to drive blindfolded in Alabama. A donkey cannot sleep in a bathtub anywhere in Arizona. In Connecticut, a pickle must be able to bounce.

And you think California is strange. Well, maybe it is: A peacock has the right-of-way crossing any street in Alhambra. In Baldwin Park, no one is allowed to ride a bicycle in a swimming pool.