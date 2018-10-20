We live in strange times.
A child’s backpack brushes against a woman and she calls the police, accusing the 9-year-old of groping her.
A citizen sees a black man with two white children in his car, and she calls police.
A white apartment dweller tries to block a black neighbor from getting to his apartment, demanding proof that he lives in the complex.
A black family is barbecuing at the park and a woman calls police, her reasoning a complete mystery.
Well, perhaps not a complete mystery. All those incidents seem have been driven by people trying to do good, fear and racism. Fear of being sexually assaulted. Fear of simply the presence of people of color in a place normally used by white people. Fear that a black man is kidnapping white children.
There is another possibility in play here, and it has to do with Americans finally deciding to speak up, to be willing participants in the public effort to maintain law and order. But that seems to have gone woefully wrong in the incidents mentioned above.
For years, local law enforcement agencies have been asking for the public’s help to thwart criminal acts.
In Santa Maria, the push is part of the community policing concept, in which the Police Department is encouraging citizens to speak up by calling 911 when they see or suspect criminal activity in their neighborhood.
That effort was especially needed a few years ago when areas of Santa Maria were being plagued by youth gangs, whose members too often resorted to violence to settle differences.
The latest participation effort is under way in Lompoc, where the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to stop a rash of vandalism and theft of laptop computers from Buena Vista Elementary School. Then, someone allegedly broke into nearby Cabrillo High School through a classroom window and left unseemly graffiti. School officials discovered the vandalism last Monday morning upon arriving at school.
Crime, petty and felonious, happens in every community, and every community’s law enforcement agencies must deal with it on a daily basis.
But police officers and sheriff’s deputies cannot be in all places at all times. Criminals are fairly clever at figuring out when the police aren’t around, which makes it easier to commit a crime and run away.
And that’s where we citizens come into the picture.
Citizens can be, but too frequently are not the eyes and ears for local law enforcement agencies. The examples we gave at the beginning of this commentary explain why overzealous citizen policing can create serious problems.
But that’s not what police are asking citizens to do. In those examples, the culprits decided to become proactive, stepping into what they considered to be a breach, so to speak — with embarrassing results, and in the case of the white woman who tried to stop a black neighbor from going to his apartment, it cost her a job.
The intentions of all those folks may have been good, but the result was definitely bad.
Police are not asking for those sort of intervention tactics from citizens. What they want, and need, is for citizens to pick up the phone and report what is clearly criminal activity, not other citizens doing ordinary things.
And law enforcement certainly does not want citizens to step into the middle of a crime in progress, which could turn out very badly for the Samaritan. The police need citizens’ eyes and ears on the street, not their fists in the midst of a gang fight.