While high drama plays out in nations across the planet, California has also been having a bit of drama — torrential rains turning communities into isolated islands up north, mudslides and flooding down south.
So, it seems to make sense that state officials have officially declared the latest drought to be over, finished, soaked.
We’ve had our share of rain on the Central Coast over the past few months. Reservoirs continue to enjoy rising water levels, and as of late last week Cachuma Lake was up to nearly 75 percent of capacity — a far cry from the 7 percent of capacity near the end of our most recent, five-year drought episode.
Single-digit percentages at Cachuma are downright scary, especially for the quarter-million South Coast inhabitants who depend on that lake for a reliable water supply, and for 80,000 or so folks near the Santa Ynez River through mid-county, who depend on regular releases from Cachuma to help recharge the groundwater supply.
Following the lead of state officials, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to end this area’s drought emergency declaration at today’s board meeting.
That’s great, and a winter of plentiful rain helps, but because we live in California and know that the future is never certain about anything, don’t break out the party hats and Santa Ynez Valley Pinot just yet.
While the Board of Supervisors declares this drought officially over, the simple fact is — and all Californians know this — the next drought is only a couple of dry years away. It happens like clockwork, and the only thing that is not predictable is exactly when it will happen, and how long it will last.
It doesn’t take much memory space to think back to 2011, which began the first of five very dry years across California. Within two years, counties and the state were declaring a drought emergency. Santa Barbara County was among them.
That drought episode began to break in 2017, with 144 percent of normal average rainfall, but within a couple of years, the state began drying out, with the average rainfall falling to half the normal amount.
It’s not difficult to see a pattern, as chaotic as it may seem. Catastrophically dry years followed by catastrophically wet years. If the stock markets behaved this wildly, there would be rioting on Wall Street.
But even with the end of severe drought conditions, experts warn that it will still take some years to recharge groundwater levels, which is where this state’s backup water supply is stored.
Those same experts also issued another warning about reservoirs filling with water not being what they appear to be. Sediment washed down from burn areas scorched by various summer wildfires settles in the lakes, effectively reducing the volume of water those reservoirs can hold. What washes down from burn areas also reduces overall water quality. Looks can be deceiving.
Seems like just about everything in California is a mixed blessing. Plenty of winter rain ending a five-year drought is cause for celebration, but as all long-time Californians know, this party could be a short one.
Which compelled one state expert to say this: "The reality is we will be going in and out of drought over time. We can't waste water for purposes that are not necessary.”
In other words, downpours or not, conserving water and making the best uses of it are still an essential issue for California and its residents. Conservation is something we should think about every day — no matter what’s going on outside.