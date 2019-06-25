There have been anticipated consequences of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, at least the consequences of putting families and individuals into tight quarters should have been expected.
The images from the U.S. border with Mexico are not good. Tens of thousands from Central America and Mexico are fleeing toward our southern border, and as of this writing federal officials have no reasonable response.
The situation continues to fester, like a bad sore, and will go on until either the administration and/or Congress step in with meaningful immigration policy reform. No big secrets there.
There have also been a few unanticipated consequences of the border crisis, one of which is that California’s birth rate in 2018 dropped significantly. Data show California births fell by 18,000 last year, which makes 2018 the slowest recorded birth rate for the nation’s most heavily-populated state.
As of this past Jan. 1, number-crunchers put California’s population at a shade under 40 million, which is about 10 million more people than are living in Texas, a state with the land-mass of a small continent.
But a lower birth rate in California is something to consider because the 2020 census is coming, and for this state to get its fair share of federal funds, the count needs to be high, and accurate. More about that in a moment.
Here is the unanticipated consequence connection — the big reason for the birth-rate decline is that fewer people are coming to California from Mexico, where birth rates are higher. Instead, more are migrating here from places such as China, where birth rates are extremely low. While the sluggish rate was mainly dictated by a drop in births, there was also a surge in the state’s death rate, typical of an aging baby boomer generation. Officials project the state will join Japan and other European countries by having more deaths than births by the middle of this century.
The lower birth rate doesn’t mean California had a net loss in population. On the contrary, the state added nearly 200,000 new residents in 2018. But that’s still the lowest increase, percentage-wise, since such record-keeping was begun in 1900.
Now, about that census issue. California continues to have the largest Hispanic population in the nation, at more than 15 million people, according to federal officials. President Trump is working all the angles to get a citizenship question on the 2020 census, which could compel many of those 15 million Hispanic Californians to avoid being counted.
The simple fact is that taking a significant state population group out of the census equation could hammer California when it comes to getting a proper share of federal funds, which result in this state losing members in the House of Representatives.
There are competing issues here. First — and make no mistake about this fact — illegal immigration is wrong, and no one can make a logical argument that it it not wrong. Second, if we are to be a nation of laws, governed by the rule of law as established in the U.S. Constitution, when the 2020 census count is taken, it needs to count everyone living in the United States, not just those whose inclusion suits a partisan political agenda.
This is crucially important, because by 2055, experts reckon California will have more than 50 million residents who will be as dependent on those federal dollars as the nearly 40 million Californians are today.
In so many ways, population is important, as is an accurate federal tally of total population.