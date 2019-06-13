What, exactly, do Americans want from their federal government? It’s a fair question, because, by design, federal employees work for the taxpayers. That’s us.
Perhaps a better question might be, are American taxpayers getting what we pay for? The answer is important, because when you look at the big picture, we elect the members of Congress who currently are, essentially, doing very little in the way of policy making, being distracted as they are by partisan disputes.
So, electing lawmakers who actually do something to help the country and its citizens would be a good place to start. Another possible entry on a must-do list would be safe highways, clean water and air, and a national defense capable of turning away hostile invasions.
What about some government guarantees that the food we eat is safe? That’s among responsibilities of the federal Food and Drug Administration, which has recently discovered through testing some disturbing ingredients in some of America’s favorite supermarket foods.
Tests conducted by the FDA uncovered a class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds, in significant levels, in some grocery store meats and seafood, and in packaged chocolate cake.
FDA officials referred to the compounds found in the food products as “forever chemicals,” as in, if you ingest them, they could be with you forever. Not a savory concept.
A separate federal toxicology report late last year found associations between very high levels of the industrial compounds in peoples’ blood, and sometimes-serious health risks, but insisted there was not enough evidence to prove the chemical compounds as the cause.
Why haven’t the feds studied this more thoroughly? It’s not as if industrial chemicals are new arrivals on the scene. The main chemicals involved are per- and polyfluoroalykyl, PFAS, for short, date back to the 1930s, and are used in non-stick cookware. There are now more than 5,000 varieties of the stuff.
The short answer to that question above may be that the feds, at least some of them, don’t seem to care. An FDA spokesperson said last week the agency believed the chemical contamination was “not likely to be a human health concern …” Not likely seems a little sketchy to us, given that most Americans buy and consume the foods said to be contaminated. Even though the tests exceeded the sole existing federal recommendations for such chemicals, FDA officials don’t see a problem.
As a taxpaying consumer, does that attitude reassure you? The truth is that taxpayers and consumers deserve more from federal agencies charged with the responsibility of the public’s overall health and welfare.
The problem may be that the FDA and other agencies looking out for Americans’ safety are spread too thin. The industrial contaminants are being discovered in food products all over the country, and the FDA’s strategy is to deal with the discoveries on a case-by-case basis.
That is of much concern to states and public health groups that believe the Trump administration is not acting fast enough or firmly enough to regulate manmade compounds already present in our food chain. For example, the levels of contamination in nearly half of the meat and fish tested by the FDA were double, and sometimes more than double existing federal advisory levels for any kind of the widely-used manmade compounds — yet FDA officials insist there is no cause for alarm.
So, back to the original question about what Americans really want and need from their government leaders. It would seem the obvious answer is getting more for the tax dollars we send to Washington.