How many times have you been in your easy chair watching a TV travel show or sitcom, and thought to yourself, “Hey, I’ve been on that road!”
In many cases, the road being talked about or seen on TV is Highway 1, more commonly known as the Pacific Coast Highway.
There’s that memorable stretch in Malibu where million-dollar condos press right up against the PCH. A few miles up the coast there’s that pinnacle of rock on the ocean side just before the highway turns inland.
The Highway 1/101 combo stretches from one end of California to the other, and it’s a prominent feature of the landscape here on the Central Coast. In places, it is also one of the most dangerous highways for motorists.
That last grim point was reinforced earlier this week when Highway 1 just south of Lompoc was closed after a head-on crash in which a woman and her dog were killed on impact, and the driver of the other vehicle had to be airlifted by helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.
Too often in life it seems that beauty and tragedy go hand in hand. The trip in either direction on Highway 1/101 offers some of the most breathtaking scenery anywhere in the world. For much of the distance the highway is on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, and because of the angle of the sun it’s like driving along a field of sparkling diamonds just outside your car window.
Unfortunately, those vistas are often the cause of serious car crashes. A few seconds’ glance off to the side is enough to bring two vehicles together at relatively high speeds. Highway 1 and the stretch of Highway 246 from Buellton to Lompoc can be treacherous, in part because the roads are mostly two lanes of traffic, with not a lot of wiggle room on the sides.
This situation seems to have worsened since the proliferation of cell phones. Despite what local and state law requires, folks continue to be distracted by their mobile devices, usually while on the way into work in the morning, or late in the afternoon on the way home.
You really can’t blame phones alone for the carnage, however. In the end it’s the users who are responsible for keeping their vehicles in the designated lane.
Phones are just one of the distractions. Just about any activity or discussion that takes your mind and your eyes off the road can, and often does trigger a crash.
It also doesn’t help that too many drivers ignore posted speed limits. Those numbers are there for a reason. Highway engineers know the safest speeds for certain types of highways, and those posted limits are not suggestions.
We are approaching one of the times of year when distractions occur in bunches. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations tend to take our minds off other things — so, the holidays, too, can be a factor in surviving a trip on a two-lane highway.
Anyone who’s been in a serious car crash and survived can tell you exactly how it feels, and how quickly it can happen. There’s rarely more than a second or two to respond to a highway crisis, and you’d hate to depend on reflexes diminished by inattention at the wheel to keep you and your passengers alive.
And those who survived a serious crash, but had someone in their car who did not, have a much different story to tell — believe us when we say you don’t want to be the person telling that story.