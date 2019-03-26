If you are young, currently in school but considering dropping out and getting started on a career, there are some things to consider before making your big move. It has to do with mature decision-making.
And the time to decide is approaching. Spring means a lot of things, but for many teens — high school seniors to be more precise — spring ushers in the graduation season, when decision-making about your future is of paramount importance.
College or career? On the one hand, college means more school, and a lot of young people have had enough of classrooms by their senior year. On the other hand, which career path to choose?
The truth is that if you opt to end your formal education, the traditional career paths are narrowing almost daily, squeezed down by the relentless march of technology and machines, which are revolutionizing the American workplace.
One of modern America’s most successful businesses is Amazon, which employs more than 125,000 people in its U.S. warehouses. There is opportunity there — but there also is competition. Alongside those 125,000-plus men and women are more than 100,000 robots, doing jobs that otherwise could, and would be done by humans.
And here’s the thing for you high school seniors making the big choice — machines and computer software are advancing at lightning speed. Machines are only going to get smarter, and as they do, robots and robotics will replace more and more human workers in traditional jobs.
That’s not science fiction. It’s fact, and it’s happening as you read these words.
All the evidence leads to a logical conclusion: Human workers will slowly, but surely be shunted aside by machines as software and hardware grow more and more sophisticated — and human-like.
The mechanical revolution will overtake specific groups of Americans first. Young people, Hispanics and black workers will be the early casualties of this revolution. Men will take the brunt of robotic technology, because they mostly have the types of jobs best suited for machines.
A critical analysis by the Brookings Institution suggests that as dividends of recent U.S. economic growth have been distributed unevenly, so will the disruptive effects of automation. In both cases, nonwhite, less-economically-secure workers will be left behind.
A senior fellow at Brookings said this: “In general, we see a rather manageable transition for most workers, especially those who have a bachelor's degree …”
And there is a first clue for high school seniors making that critical life decision between college or career.
The Brookings study estimates only one in four jobs is likely to be greatly changed by automation over the next 20 years, and history also suggests new technology will create new and different jobs. But because so many entry-level jobs are in service industries, it’s important to note that research predicts food preparation scores as 91-percent likely to rely on robots and automation, compared with software development at 8 percent.
The Brookings study also created a map of where jobs will switch from human hands to robotic devices in the future. The Rust Belt of the upper Midwest is the first to change. On average, half the tasks performed by workers aged 16-24 can be automated over the next couple of decades.
So, considering all the factors mentioned above, perhaps the best decision a young person can make today, the one that truly makes sense, is to stay in school, go to college and complete your degree, because if these predictions turn out to be what actually happens, that degree will likely come in handy.