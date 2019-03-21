As it turns out, George W. Bush has a great sense of humor — and perspective.
Bush’s eight years as president were tumultuous, and started almost immediately when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, Pentagon and would possibly have hit the White House had passengers on a third hijacked jetliner not stood up to their captors, and paid with their lives.
Bush presided over a nation that has been fundamentally divided since the Civil War, a situation worsened by the war in Vietnam, civil rights movement and other ideological disputes.
Bush is a Republican, which would seem to align him with the current president, Donald Trump, on conservative issues. Bush has not chosen that partisan path, but instead has been openly critical of the president since his term began two years ago.
That philosophical separation was underlined again this week when the former president spoke at a naturalization ceremony at his George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. What he said may surprise you — or maybe not:
"Amid all the complications of policy, may we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength. … I hope those responsible in Washington can dial down the rhetoric, put politics aside and modernize our immigration laws soon.”
Bush also underlined the federal government's responsibility to enforce immigration laws and secure U.S. borders. His speech praised America’s immigrant community in general, and highlighted contributions to this nation’s economic prosperity by those newcomers.
How different Bush’s take is from the ideas coming out of the White House these days, including words that demonize immigrants, painting all of them with a broad brush as criminals and burdens on society.
Fortunately, those of us living here on the Central Coast know the truth about immigration and immigrants. We understand, because immigrants are our neighbors and have been for generations, the contributions they make to our local communities, especially with regard to helping put food on our tables.
We’re not sure former President Bush’s words will have much of an impact in Washington. President Trump and congressional Democrats are locked in a distracting standoff over funding for the campaign-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump is attempting to build the wall via a national emergency declaration that has been challenged in court and by Congress. There is no telling where this will end, but a former president and a staunch Republican speaking on behalf of immigrants may encourage Republicans in Congress to at least consider meaningful immigration reform, which could include better security measures at the border.
Bush has lived not far from that border with Mexico and knows the territory well. He supported a broad bipartisan effort in 2007 to reform the country's immigration system that would have put millions of undocumented immigrants on a path to U.S. citizenship, but partisanship and heated rhetoric doomed that effort.
In his speech on Monday, Bush said this:
“The great yearning of so many to live in our country presents a significant challenge. America's elected representatives have a duty to regulate who comes in and when. In meeting this responsibility, it helps to remember that America's immigrant history made of us who we are. … The United States of America is the most successful of nations. Historically, where immigration is concerned, we’re also the most welcoming of nations. And these two facts are related.”
Those are elements of the immigration debate being overlooked by the current administration, that America is a collection of immigrants from all corners of the world — and we are a better nation because of that.