Our View: Making room for workers

California is No. 1 nationally in percentage of jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses; No. 1 in the percentage of foreign-born high-tech workers; sixth-best in the economic contribution by international students per capita; 12th overall in median household income of the foreign-born population.

Some folks will look at those rankings and ask, but what has that to do with illegal immigration, which is the category that will get the most attention from presidential candidates?

The answer to that question will surely differ from state to state. For example, foreign-born workers, legal or illegal, will have a minimal impact in, say, Mississippi — but a far greater effect in California’s agriculture and retail industries, which rely on seasonal workers.

In fact, the true impacts have been felt here on the North Coast since the Trump administration launched its crackdown on illegal border crossings, mostly from Mexico and Central and South America.

Another fact is that if, for whatever reason, undocumented workers do not come to California in significant numbers, the local economy will take a big hit. And replacing those seasonal workers with U.S. citizens actually willing to do such grueling manual labor will end up costing U.S. consumers a lot in supermarket price increases.