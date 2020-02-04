Our View: Making room for workers

Immigration was a major talking point in the 2016 presidential campaign, and is a cinch in the 2020 race.
President Trump made reducing illegal border crossings a foundation for his successful run in 2016, and little has changed since then.
The Trump administration continues to raid the Pentagon’s piggy bank, earmarking $7.2 billion in military funding to continue building what has become known as Trump’s Wall, which the president and members of his administration insisted would be impossible to breach, but which a pre-teen girl scaled and crossed into the U.S. in matter of seconds, and a few days ago a big section of the fence succumbed to strong desert winds along a portion of the Southern California border with Mexico.
But when viewed in the larger context, the real talking point regarding immigration should be its effects on U.S. culture and the economy, and what immigrant workers — legal and illegal — mean to America.
WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has crunched the numbers from all 50 states using metrics ranging from the percentage of foreign-born workers in the U.S., to how many jobs are generated by immigrant-owned businesses.
What should come as absolutely no surprise to Californians, this state is on top or near the top in several categories. For example:
California is No. 1 nationally in percentage of jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses; No. 1 in the percentage of foreign-born high-tech workers; sixth-best in the economic contribution by international students per capita; 12th overall in median household income of the foreign-born population.
Some folks will look at those rankings and ask, but what has that to do with illegal immigration, which is the category that will get the most attention from presidential candidates?
The answer to that question will surely differ from state to state. For example, foreign-born workers, legal or illegal, will have a minimal impact in, say, Mississippi — but a far greater effect in California’s agriculture and retail industries, which rely on seasonal workers.
In fact, the true impacts have been felt here on the North Coast since the Trump administration launched its crackdown on illegal border crossings, mostly from Mexico and Central and South America.
Another fact is that if, for whatever reason, undocumented workers do not come to California in significant numbers, the local economy will take a big hit. And replacing those seasonal workers with U.S. citizens actually willing to do such grueling manual labor will end up costing U.S. consumers a lot in supermarket price increases.
Yet another wrinkle in the immigration debate is that for the past few years the net migration from Mexico has been negative, less than zero. More Mexican citizens are moving back to Mexico than are coming in.
Something many Americans may not know is that the foreign-born Mexican population in the U.S. is mainly comprised of fully-documented migrants. As one immigration expert said, “They continue to maintain ties to Mexico and those ties will remain substantial for at least two generations. Whether they remain in the U.S. or return to Mexico depends in large part on when and how immigration reform is resolved.”
So, that is the key talking point — measuring the true impacts of curbing illegal and/or legal immigration, and what those impacts will mean to the rest of us. It’s one of those crucial national issues that needs to be thoroughly examined, discussed and debated at length, and the policies decided upon by government officials with a clear understanding of unintended consequences.