The Santa Maria Planning Commission has given the green light to a 30-unit apartment development specifically for senior citizens. Here’s why this seemingly small project is so import:
The nation’s 65-and-over population is currently 48 million, but by 2030, it's expected to reach 79 million. By 2035, one in three American households will be headed by someone 65 or older.
A study released last year by the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University reports that this demographic explosion will increase the need for affordable, safe housing that is connected to services far beyond what our current supply — and demand — can meet.
The problem is especially acute here on the Central Coast, mostly because the median home price in South County — specifically Santa Barbara and surrounding communities — is more than $1.1 million. Folks in North County catch a break, if you want to call it that. Santa Maria’s median home price is just more than $380,000.
Still, even at that so-called bargain North County median price, many seniors living on fixed incomes that continue to dwindle due to inflation or are simply priced out of the housing market.
Going from owning a home to renting is not much of an advantage for seniors, because as median home prices increase, rents go up correspondingly.
Even if a local senior owns his or her home, upkeep gets more difficult as a person ages. Routine chores around the house can become major obstacles, as do the constantly inflating property taxes, utilities and other monthly expenses.
We live in an aging society, but having thoughtfully-designed housing for seniors is more or less an afterthought for most housing developers. Homes are being built for younger families.
Thus, the Planning Commission’s decision to approve the 30-unit senior apartment proposal is a small blessing for the local senior population, which is growing along with the national trend.
The proposed development received mild objections from several neighbors of the project, called Cox Bungalows, which will be built at the corner of Cox Lane and Blosser Road. Besides the 30 residential units, a community center will be included.
It wasn’t the usual South County NIMBY conniption about any kind of multi-unit, low-to-moderate-income housing in a residential area, but rather neighbors pointing out that parking may be an issue.
City code specifies a minimum number of parking spaces, and Cox Bungalows’ 15 spaces exceeds the city’s requirements, but it seems logical that more than 15 vehicles will be brought to the development by residents. There was no viable answer from the developer’s representative, so the parking issue lingers.
Our experience with senior housing is that parking issues do not materialize. For one thing, senior citizens generally don’t rise and go off to work early in the morning.
But having the complex located at Cox and Blosser is not close to the downtown shopping area, so there will be a need for transportation. Communities with large populations of seniors clustered in specific areas often arrange for vans. It’s convenient, and sidesteps the issue of cars coming and going throughout the day.
Well-designed housing for seniors is simply not being created on the scale necessary to accommodate an aging population, here and across the United States. Cox Bungalows’ 30 units — although one is reserved for an onsite manager — doesn’t fill the gap, but it’s a good step forward for an important, but often-forgotten segment of the population.
City leaders spoke recently about Santa Maria’s growth potential. Let’s not overlook proper accommodations for citizens who helped build this community.