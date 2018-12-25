Admit it, last night — Christmas Eve — was, and has always been a magical moment in your life.
That’s pretty much true for all of us. There are exceptions, sadly, but Christmas Eve is a time when children can barely contain their excitement, and adults share in that by knowing just how much pleasure such moments are for youngsters.
There is great joy in today’s celebrations, but be truthful, after the gifts are unwrapped and the Christmas dinner preparations are underway, the really big push is over. Time to relax and consider your Christmas wish for this end-of-year celebration.
For us, the wish is the same as it is every year — peace and joy to everyone. It’s pretty simple, we know, but those ideals are within reach for almost everyone.
The thing about making a wish is that most adults understand making a wish, and then having it somehow come true is a long shot. The genie in the bottle and the fairy godmother are the stuff of children.
But there are other ways to make a wish come true, and one of the most important is diligence and hard work on the part of the person making the wish.
Let’s say you wish for a better, higher-paying job, or a top grade on a difficult test at school. Those things can and do happen, and the odds of them happening are greatly enhanced by your own hard work.
One wish that works wonders is making someone else’s wish come true. The one that comes immediately to mind is the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. Each and every year the group makes wishes come true for kids locked in a struggle with life-threatening health problems. We’ve seen the foundation’s results, and it can be everything a Christmas wish-maker could hope for.
What makes the Make-A-Wish organization a success is the army of volunteers in the trenches, working to brighten what has to be the darkest of days in so many young lives.
Your Christmas wish can be almost anything. Here are some suggestions we found in an online search:
“May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of love, joy and happiness. Merry Christmas!”
“May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill, and may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas.”
“As you relish the goodies, decorate every nook and corner of your home, and enjoy the get-togethers, may the joy and festivities continue to radiate in your lives, long after Christmas is gone. Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!”
“May the peace and joy of Christmas live in your heart all year long.”
We really like that last one, in part because too many Americans do not have the lives they deserve. Here is a decent way to right that wrong: Instead of thinking only about what you are wishing for, focus on what you think your friends and family members might be wishing for. Are there any wishes you could make come true? Often it’s as simple as wishing the laundry would just fold itself, or that dinner has already been prepared.
Helping with household chores is a great way for you to make someone's practical wishes come true — especially when it comes to cleaning up after today’s feast. Kids, are you listening?
The Christmas-wish window will close in a few hours, but the spirit with which your wishes are made can live forever.