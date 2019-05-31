Famous people, important people, get invited to address graduating college seniors. They are so chosen because someone equally famous and/or important believes their words will be an inspiration to young people.
Graduations are occurring all around us, and inspiration is clearly the dominant theme of speech-givers.
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said the following: “Don’t misunderstand this, but I wish for you many tough moments. You can easily avoid them, just lead a safely inconsequential life. Run no risks, confront no injustice, accept no roles of leadership. But that’s not the path we expect you to choose.” Spoken like a true teacher.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “When I was a child I knew nothing about the Supreme Court … You cannot dream of becoming something you do not know about. You have to learn to dream big …”
Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson: “… life doesn’t always follow a straight line. There are ups and downs, detours and serendipitous opportunities …”
The late humorist Art Buchwald: “… these may not be the best of times, but this is the only time we have. Let’s make the most of it.”
Montecito maven Oprah Winfrey: “Success in terms of achieving objectives … manifesting a vision, that’s all good … But to the extent that that’s your source of self-esteem, you’re destined to be unhappy — because you cannot control it.”
Award-winning actress Glenn Close: “What each of you have, and what you must believe in from this day forward is your inherent uniqueness. … No one looks out onto the world through your eyes …”
Not all commencement speeches are so spot-on serious. Some speakers change course a little, which is what giving advice is all about.
At his speech to Lake Forest College grads in 1977, Theodore Geisel recited a Dr. Suess poem, “My Uncle Terwilliger on the Art of Eating Popovers,” popovers being a metaphor for life’s challenges. Geisel closed with this: “Do a lot of spitting out the hot air. And be careful what you swallow.” Dr. Seuss was, in real life, Theodore Geisel.
TV star Ellen DeGeneres told Tulane grads a few years ago to “Follow your passion … never follow someone else’s path — unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and see a path, then by all means you should follow that.”
Our very favorite off-beat commencement words were delivered by Prof. Mike Foley, master journalism lecturer at the University of Florida, who borrowed a quote from Richard Penniman, better known as Little Richard:
Tutti frutti, oh Rudy
Tutti frutti, woo
Tutti frutti, oh Rudy
Tutti frutti, oh Rudy
Tutti frutti, oh Rudy
A whop bop-a-lu a whop bam boo
But Robert F. Smith’s announcement to the nearly 400 Morehouse College grads this year that he will pay off their student loans, about $40 million worth, still sings. Smith is the nation’s wealthiest African American, so the damage to his bank account won’t be crippling.
Erasing student debt could launch a generation of pay-it-forward leaders. Smith’s generosity sets a high bar, and America needs more like-minded mentors.
Student debt now totals about $1.5 trillion, more than Americans owe on their credit cards or car loans. Paying that off, or erasing it, would be a major boost for the U.S. economy.
Here is our little piece of advice for those graduating from one phase of life to the next: If you make it big, remember the gift Robert Smith bestowed on a graduating class, pay it forward, because the simple fact is, we’re all in this together.