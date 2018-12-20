In case you hadn’t noticed, the leading edge of artificial intelligence has already swept over us.
Think about it. You text your friend in Branson, Mo., but instead of Branson, you thumb in Brandon — and your smart phone proves how smart it is by auto-correcting your spelling, because you’ve texted this friend in the recent past, and your phone has a very good memory.
Artificial intelligence, or AI, will change everything we know about life. Well, maybe not everything, but a lot.
The late Stephen Hawking predicted machines will take care of pretty much everything by 2050, and that robotic intelligence will surpass human brain-power a short time later.
That seems inevitable, when you watch a network TV news report about a man turned quadriplegic by a diving accident walk across the stage to the podium to collect his college degree, thanks to a robotic-skeleton device.
While the science world revels in such technological progress, there is a question the rest of us normal folks should consider: Is artificial intelligence a good thing, another tool in our belt, or is it a threat to mankind? For one thing, with smart machines doing everything, humans are pretty much consigned to doing, well, nothing.
That may sound like Utopia to a hard-working person counting the days to retirement, but as many retirees soon learn, there’s nothing free about free time. It can be just more time on your hands.
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX guru, has said AI’s potential is far more dangerous than nuclear weapons. Even Hawking said after his prediction about robots taking over that AI “could be the worst event in the history of our civilization.”
Dire warnings worth heeding. But AI can also be one of the greatest developments of our age, especially with regard to health care, education and so many areas of our lives.
The Pew Research Center surveyed hundreds of experts in dozens of fields, and nearly two-thirds of them said AI will improve our lives, that we’re better off with it. The other third see the same problems outlined by Musk and Hawking.
The major areas of concern are data abuse, a loss of jobs, loss of the human factor when it comes to decision-making, and most daunting, leading to the loss of humans to actually think for themselves.
We can already see that latter issue, at a most elementary stage. Smart devices you talk to, as in “Echo, play my music.” It may be your music, but the machine’s artificial intelligence is making the choices you once made.
Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily, except that you are ceding your prerogative regarding choice, one of the most basic of human characteristics.
And one wonders how such technology will interact with weapons of war. For a taste of that potential, dig up an old movie called “War Games.” It’s kids’ stuff, but with a chilling message about our possible future.
Back to your smart phone for a moment. Does it bother you when a cell phone corrects your spelling or grammar? Do you get a little miffed when Siri acquires an attitude when asked a question she refuses to answer?
That may seem silly. After all, it’s only a machine, right? Of course it’s only a machine, and you have the ability to turn it off when you please or when the phone’s action displeases you. But what happens to your attitude when phones refuse to follow orders?
One can also wonder if AI-driven machines will join us in celebrating Christmas.