If you search on the internet for a map of California wildfires, what you will find is a big, lovely state that looks as though it has a hideous skin disease. The icons for active wildfires are everywhere.
Two major fires erupted just down the coast from us, one near Thousand Oaks whose residents had just begun grieving friends and loved ones killed in America’s latest mass shooting.
In Northern California, what grew into California’s most destructive wildfire ever had killed dozens of people, with many missing, virtually wiped out an entire town and destroyed thousands of homes.
In the midst of all this devastation, someone who apparently doesn’t truly grasp the seriousness of the drought-to-wildfire connection, decided late last week was a good time to burn some trash. Fire crews responded to a pile fire near Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, and found a pile of stuff on fire, quickly putting it out.
Come on folks. With wildfires raging in just about every corner of the state, what does it take to make people realize that starting a fire outdoors, just about anywhere, increases the wildfire risk potential almost exponentially.
Normally at this time of year we’d all be breathing a sigh of relief that the wildfire season is finally winding down. Those days are gone. Climate change, persistent drought and dangerously careless and negligent humans mean the wildfire “season” actually never really goes away.
Here’s a clue — you know the wildfire danger factor is relatively low if it’s raining too hard to venture outside. Otherwise, the threat of a raging inferno is almost always with us.
What makes the fire near Buellton especially vexing is that when fire crews arrived on the scene, there was nobody around. An unattended fire was burning, sending ash and sparks off to who knows where.
The irony is that it was just that kind of negligence that sparked one of this state’s mega-wildfires. The Zaca Fire started on Independence Day 2007 on a ranch near Buellton, and burned out of control until October, scorching nearly a quarter-million acres. The Zaca Fire happened because workers were using a metal grinding tool that sent sparks off into dry grass. While that may sound relatively harmless, the end result says something significantly different.
Another fact is that 2018 has become the worst wildfire year in California history. As of the beginning of this week, 7,579 fires had scorched 1,667,855 acres, according to state forestry officials. The monetary loss is just less than $3 billion, which includes $1.36 billion in fire-fighting costs — and those numbers are very likely to increase before year’s end. The dead are still being counted.
Local residents thought last year’s Thomas Fire might be the wildfire to top all wildfires. That belief vanished earlier this year with the ignition and spread of the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California. It’s like a thousand-year storm happening every year.
This is a situation unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, if it ever changes. Our planet is undergoing major climate change, and western states may be entering a mega-drought phase. There’s not a lot government agencies can do about that — except be prepared for the next worst-case scenario.
However, there is something all of us can do about these wildfire dangers — be smart enough not to do things that can trigger one of those monsters, such as not torching a pile of leaves when big wildfires are killing dozens of people around the state.
It’s not rocket science. It’s common sense.