What sort of fool inherits a spectacular seaside estate, with a breath-taking mountain backdrop, then does everything is his or her power to destroy it?
The short answer is — the human race.
Carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere have brought us to a place no human has seen. The science community reports the highest CO2 levels ever experienced by mankind.
In fact, it has been millions of years since today’s CO2 levels enveloped Earth, long before the first humanoids came into being.
CO2 is the greenhouse gas responsible for what we used to call global warming, which has, out of political considerations, been renamed climate change.
Whatever you choose to call it, Earth’s rapidly-changing climate is altering human habits, a situation that is only in its earliest stages.
We are experiencing the effects of climate change here at home, with longer droughts, bigger wildfires, more violent winter storms. When someone asks, why is the weather so different these days, all you have to do is point to last week’s report on CO2 emissions.
If self-condemnation is your personal choice, you can blame yourself, along with the rest of humanity, for making a complete mess of our nest. Earth is, by just about anyone’s reckoning, the best planet in our solar system, and perhaps tops anywhere else in the universe. However, we probably do not have enough time left on Earth to test such a claim.
CO2 is the outcome of burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. It’s a greenhouse gas that traps heat in Earth's atmosphere, and is a major factor in global temperature increases that changed what have been normal weather patterns. The concentration of CO2 has been rising by an average of 2.5 ppm over the last decade, but now is spiking like mad thanks in part to the increased use of coal-fired power-generating plants here and in other countries, China specifically. This is the first time in human history Earth's atmosphere has had more than 415ppm CO2.
While the industrial CO2 is belching into the atmosphere, global deforestation releases the carbon stored naturally in trees, and ends those trees’ ability to remove carbon dioxide from the air, free of charge.
Or as one scientist recently phrased it: “We don’t know a planet like this.”
Indeed, because homo sapiens have never experienced this sort of climatic change, which is accelerating as you read these words. A University of Michigan study indicates CO2 could soar to levels not seen on this planet for nearly the past 60 million years by the middle of the next century.
This all seems like the perfect argument for being more aggressive about finding ways to generate power that do not involve the burning of fossil fuels, a notion that is certain to be rejected by climate-change skeptics and industries that now rely on coal, oil and natural gas. For them, it’s all about the money.
It’s all about the money for us, too, at least in the context of a society based on free enterprise and profits. But just because we live in such an era doesn’t mean we can’t start preparing for the next era — if, in fact, there is to be a next era.
We may not care all that much what happens to us, because most of the folks reading this editorial, and the people writing it, won’t be around for the big finale, but our children and their children will be around. It will not be a happy experience for them — and that is truly shameful.