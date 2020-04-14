Our View: Looking beyond a pandemic

Part of that top priority is making sure the nation’s health-care delivery system can meet the needs, all of them, of every citizen. No small hurdle, when you consider the current crumbling state of health care.

When the health obstacles have been overcome, America and Americans can get back to work, return to their jobs and start rebuilding the world’s strongest economy.

Caucus members also recognized the need for the manufacturing sector to provide more safety equipment. Hospitals and states in bidding wars over scarce supplies in this pandemic is unacceptable.

Next on the group’s list of priorities is keeping businesses operating, which likely requires more stimulus legislation from Congress. The consensus is that the $2-trillion-plus already approved is far short of what will be needed.

The third priority is adequately anticipating the challenges that await a returning U.S. workforce, which quickly dispersed when the furloughs, layoffs and businesses shutting down began. The rapid onset of COVID-19 exposed supply chains that simply couldn't keep up with demand, in part due to the exodus of U.S. manufacturers to foreign countries with friendlier wage and tax climates. The group expects that to be especially challenging.