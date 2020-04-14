Our View: Looking beyond a pandemic

It takes a powerfully compelling reason to get Democrats and Republicans in Congress to come together, on almost anything, but it can happen.
House members Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, and Tom Reed, a New York Republican, recently co-authored a commentary for USA Today, different versions of which have appeared in other news outlets, explaining their view of how to safely reopen America after the coronavirus pandemic has run its course.
Gottheimer and Reed should know a thing or two about such matters because they co-chair the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
Because the commentary represents a bipartisan effort, their perspective on what will surely be a major undertaking is worth sharing with our Central Coast readers. For one thing, talking about something positive for a change can help lighten the mood at a time when such a morale boost is badly needed.
We’ve cobbled together some of the high points in the Gottheimer/Reed opinion piece, which we will paraphrase:
The 50-member caucus — 25 members from each party — pinpointed the top priority as overcoming the health challenges that need to be defeated in order to quickly, but safely get the nation back up and running. The central focus will be the economy, which has already dropped into recession.
Part of that top priority is making sure the nation’s health-care delivery system can meet the needs, all of them, of every citizen. No small hurdle, when you consider the current crumbling state of health care.
When the health obstacles have been overcome, America and Americans can get back to work, return to their jobs and start rebuilding the world’s strongest economy.
Caucus members also recognized the need for the manufacturing sector to provide more safety equipment. Hospitals and states in bidding wars over scarce supplies in this pandemic is unacceptable.
Next on the group’s list of priorities is keeping businesses operating, which likely requires more stimulus legislation from Congress. The consensus is that the $2-trillion-plus already approved is far short of what will be needed.
The third priority is adequately anticipating the challenges that await a returning U.S. workforce, which quickly dispersed when the furloughs, layoffs and businesses shutting down began. The rapid onset of COVID-19 exposed supply chains that simply couldn't keep up with demand, in part due to the exodus of U.S. manufacturers to foreign countries with friendlier wage and tax climates. The group expects that to be especially challenging.
And finally, caucus members turned their attention to their constituencies, specifically local and state governments whose operating capacities suffered a quick and deep surgical strike to revenue streams, leaving them without the financial resources to continue providing vital programs and services in our communities.
Part of that segment of the strategy seems to demand that Congress and the White House coalesce on a plan to better facilitate public debate and voting procedures, as a means of including average citizens in the policy-making processes.
The final statement in the Gottheimer/Reed commentary emphasizes a concept we’ve been underscoring for years: “We must come together, work together and stand together — socially distanced, of course — to put country over political party. That’s the way to beat this virus and the economic storm gathering on the horizon.”
The group’s vision for recovery is still a work in progress, but it sets out goals and a mission that could bring America and American workers back quickly and successfully.
That bipartisan message is vitally important — look and plan beyond this crisis, which will eventually end.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!