Our View: Looking behind to see ahead

In 1999, what were you thinking the world would be like in 2020? On big-ticket items, the experts were all over the place, sometimes so far off the mark it’s almost funny.
For example, noted futurist Ray Kurzweil supposed in 1999 that by the time 2019 ended, the human life expectancy would be more than 100 years. Talk about optimism.
His guess was predicated on medical advances, and the theory that humans were smart enough to take better care of their health. Again, unrealistic optimism.
The global life expectancy on this final day of 2019 is 72.6 years, and while it is higher in the U.S. at 78.6, Americans are statistically likely to live fewer years, as life expectancy takes a hit. Could be bad habits.
Kurzeil missed that one, badly, but he scored with his prediction that computers would become invisible, largely because they’d be just about everywhere and in many cases hidden from view. Think smart-home devices and computer chips in wall outlets.
Ray slipped again with his prediction that traditional books would be totally obsolete. Last year the U.S. publishing industry pumped out 675 million traditional-style books, amassing $26 billion in sales.
Population experts reckoned the world would have 8 billion people by 2020. We’re oh, so close at 7.7 billion. But now those experts say it will take another two decades or so to hit the 8-billion number.
A British commentator predicted it would be common for American workers to retire at the age of 70. The 2019 number remains at between 63 and 66, and as so many “retirees” know, it never really happens, thus the proliferation of senior citizens as store greeters and fast-food workers.
You have free articles remaining.
Election experts guessed most Americans would be voting at home electronically by now. Foreign hackers made that essentially off-limits.
Software titan Bill Gates predicted everyone would be synched and connected to smart devices by now, sort of “personal companions.” Think Siri and Alexa.
Other 1999 guesses: Cars will go months without refueling — no. Humans will set foot on Mars — not yet. Boris Johnson would become prime minister of the United Kingdom — oh my. Antigravity belts would change warfare — only for Luke Skywalker. The American work week would be 26 hours — LOL! Global nationalism would fade — the opposite is happening.
Where the late 1990s and 2000 predictions turn out to be pretty much on target are with regard to climate change, global warming, whatever you choose to call it.
Carbon dioxide is the greenhouse gas scientists say is most responsible for global warming, a position the majority of climate experts have taken since the early 1990s. The carbon dioxide level in the Earth's atmosphere has soared 15 percent in just more than two decades.
Sea-level rises have been measured in millimeters, which seem small when you look at them, but already various coastal regions of the United States are into slow, but sure evacuations as sea levels rise.
There have been 212 weather disasters since the early 1990s that cost the United States at least $1 billion each, when adjusted for inflation. The total cost is $1.45 trillion and 10,000 lives lost. That’s an average of 7.8 such disasters per year since 1993, compared with 3.2 per year from 1980 to 1992. Included in that group are droughts and wildfires, which have gotten exponentially worse since the late 1980s, a fact of which Californians are acutely aware.
These aren’t suppositions. They’re not wild guesses made by mad scientists wearing funny hats.
Have a happy, safe new year.