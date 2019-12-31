Our View: Looking behind to see ahead

In 1999, what were you thinking the world would be like in 2020? On big-ticket items, the experts were all over the place, sometimes so far off the mark it’s almost funny.

For example, noted futurist Ray Kurzweil supposed in 1999 that by the time 2019 ended, the human life expectancy would be more than 100 years. Talk about optimism.

His guess was predicated on medical advances, and the theory that humans were smart enough to take better care of their health. Again, unrealistic optimism.

The global life expectancy on this final day of 2019 is 72.6 years, and while it is higher in the U.S. at 78.6, Americans are statistically likely to live fewer years, as life expectancy takes a hit. Could be bad habits.

Kurzeil missed that one, badly, but he scored with his prediction that computers would become invisible, largely because they’d be just about everywhere and in many cases hidden from view. Think smart-home devices and computer chips in wall outlets.

Ray slipped again with his prediction that traditional books would be totally obsolete. Last year the U.S. publishing industry pumped out 675 million traditional-style books, amassing $26 billion in sales.