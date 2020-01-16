Our View: Leveling the field for drugs

Shortly after being sworn in as California’s new governor last year, Gavin Newsom ordered the state to take over Medicaid’s prescription drug program. In fact, it’s one of the first things Newsom did as governor.

This past week — perhaps a way for Newsom to celebrate his first year in the state’s top political job, he wants to change the prescription drug landscape in California by turning the state into its own de facto drug manufacturing machine.

The proposal isn’t to actually have the state manufacture prescription drugs, but to make deals with generic drug companies to compete on a level playing field with the big pharmaceutical companies, which Newsom has referred to as “greedy.”

The end game in Newsom’s budget proposal is to lower prices for the state’s 40 million or so consumers, who under current conditions are shelling out billions of dollars a year for prescription drugs, a cost Newsom hopes can be substantially reduced.

As one might expect, spokespeople for the big pharmaceutical companies don’t agree. They explain there are “hidden costs” that could end up making Newsom’s plan a net loser for taxpayers.