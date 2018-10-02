The city of Lompoc has a problem, and it is far from unique — there isn’t enough revenue to fix what’s broken.
In Lompoc’s case, what’s broken is the parks program. There are 15 city-managed public parks within town limits, covering more than 200 acres of fairly prime real estate.
But as any Lompoc resident can tell you, not all of those 200 acres-plus are usable. There are antiquated restroom facilities. There are playing fields where playing is ill-advised because of a profusion of gopher holes. If you’ve ever sprained an ankle in one of those, you know what we’re talking about.
City officials held a public gathering recently to outline the problems at parks, and the bottom line was this — please volunteer your time and services, help the Parks Department bring public spaces back to life.
It’s not an original plea. A couple of City Council members have formed a group of volunteers to work the gopher-hole detail and other chores at Ryon Park, one of Lompoc’s most popular public destinations.
This is evidence of how public participation in the governing process has changed over the years. It used to be that citizens often pitched in to help manage, repair and support a community’s parks. That evolved into government departments taking over most of those responsibilities.
Now, because every government we know of generally operates in the red, we seem to be drifting back to the citizen-participation phase of community upkeep.
That seems to be the issue in Lompoc. For example, not so many years ago the city’s Parks Department had a staff of 18. After several years of recession, dwindling tax revenues and other fiscal disruptions, the department has been whittled down to six active workers, a crew that is often cut in half by days off, illness and other common workplace issues.
The city’s parks maintenance annual budget is about $100,000, which officials say is a fraction of what would be necessary to bring Lompoc’s parks back up to par. And the budget situation isn’t likely to improve much, unless the marijuana business permits, licensing and sales tax revenues are a lot more than what is expected.
Lompoc is right where a lot of communities are at this moment — needing repairs and not enough money in the budget to do the work.
This situation cries out for the resumption of what used to be common practice in just about every community across America, the return of an era in which citizens stepped up, hefted shovels, hammers and other tools, and gave a helping hand to local government.
The condition of Lompoc’s parks is already costing the city lost revenue. Ryon Park is one of the community’s primary spots for public events and celebrations, but some of those have been cancelled because of the park’s poor conditions.
Volunteers recently stepped up to help city workers renovate Thompson Park. Those citizen efforts, coupled with some grant money, resulted in about three-quarters of a million dollars worth of repairs and upgrades, and only a little of that amount came out of the city’s parks budget.
Volunteerism works, plain and simple. It is working in Lompoc and it could be working in all our North County communities. For one thing, a tax dollar not spent on park repairs because volunteers are doing some of the work is a dollar saved for other city services, such as public safety.
Cities’ budget woes aren’t going to magically disappear, and likely will worsen if the economy slows down.
Welcome the New Age of Volunteerism.