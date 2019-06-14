You have to wonder if politicians at the national level worry as much about their legacies as the media thinks they do.
Here’s a headline from a GQ online story late last week: “If Nancy Pelosi wants to uphold her legacy, she should impeach Trump.”
First and foremost, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cannot, on her own, impeach the president. She controls many of the triggers, but ultimately it is an issue decided by Congress and the courts.
In the scheme of things, however, we would imagine that her legacy is about the last thing Pelosi is considering. At least we hope that’s the case, because when politicians worry more about what people will think of them personally and their actions, than about what their actions will do for or against this nation and everyone in it, as a functioning society we are likely doomed.
In fact, if the men and women we elect to the highest offices in the land are concerned about whether their names will someday appear on tall buildings or warships, we will have elected the wrong people, for sure.
Besides, Pelosi’s legacy is pretty much a given. Serving as Speaker of the House, not once but twice, is a compelling legacy-ensuring necessity.
But Pelosi is getting heat from the more liberal arm of her Democratic Party to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump. She has, so far, resisted the pressure, perhaps in large part because she is content to goad Trump into a weekly rant, tirade and hysterical meltdown. She’s been quite successful in that regard, and the emotional outbursts from the White House are regular and predictable.
But as entertaining or as enraging as this political circus may be, depending on your political affiliation, it pales in comparison to the things that are not being accomplished because of the almost-daily distractions that have little or nothing to do with this nation and its citizens.
There is another reason why Pelosi may be holding back on a full-court press against Trump and his administration, and it’s something every true America will appreciate — she may want this nation’s voters decide the fate of the president, which will occur in November next year.
If that is, in fact, the case, we can’t see a logical reason why Republicans and Democrats can’t come together in the next few months and do something positive for the country and everyone living in the United States.
There is a problem with such a voter-centric approach, and it stems from states taking steps to keep voters from voting. A bill in the Texas Legislature would make it a crime to drive groups of elderly and/or disabled voters to the polls. Tennessee has a newly-signed-into-law rule making certain voter registration drives illegal. Florida gave back ex-felons their right to vote, but then instituted a poll tax on them.
Bullying is as old as the human race, and if you are a keen observer of the wild kingdom you know animal species bully each other, often witho…
There seems to be a generalized effort in many states to restrict voting rights, mostly to support partisan political interests. This is not unlike putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census, even though the U.S. Constitution requires that all living in this country be counted, without regard to citizenship status.
These are troubling times, but time is still slipping by without any significant policy coming out of Congress. The best performers and athletes ignore the tumult and chaos around them, and continue to perform, giving their all. That’s certainly not too much to ask of the folks we elect to high office.
With that in mind, legacies really do not matter.
Now is when people — especially young people graduating from high school and college — focus their attention on the economy, specifically on j…