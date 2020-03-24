Our View: Learning to go with the flow

How quick are you to adapt to sudden change? Judging from what’s been happening over the past few days, we all need to react with speed and precision.
Santa Maria city officials are doing some fiscal gymnastics, a situation forced by the spread of the coronavirus, the state being put on lockdown, and no one really certain where this is heading.
City officials declared a state of emergency last week, setting the stage for budget changes and quick responses as needed. County officials have passed along state mandates to close bars, pubs, wineries and telling restaurants with in-house dining to limit their services to takeout and delivery.
What that means is more than the loss of late-afternoon happy-hour gatherings. It also shuts off significant amounts of sales tax revenues for governments. Thus, the city of Santa Maria’s need to make some mid-course corrections in budget planning.
Which is basically what all of us are doing, making mid-course corrections in our daily routines, routines that are no longer relevant in this war against an invisible enemy.
That being the reality of the coronavirus crisis, we need to start thinking in unconventional ways. Santa Maria officials are thinking in fiscal terms, while most of us regular folks are thinking in terms of survival.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdown order late last week was the real wake-up call, reflecting the state government’s concern, shared by most in the private-sector, that the virus has the capacity to quickly overwhelm California’s health-care delivery capabilities. That seems to be already happening in New York and Washington state.
Newsom has been governor for a little more than a year, but is facing what is perhaps the worst situation any elected official could imagine, with maybe half the state’s 40-million-plus residents at risk of being infected. But he’s acting swiftly, and with purpose, acknowledging concerns of the science community and ordering steps to at least try to reduce the number of Californians who will need emergency medical care. Newsom understands that this is not a photo op or made-for-TV political moment. This is where the hard decisions must be made.
The science so far indicates that for most Californians, the virus will cause only mild or moderate symptoms, fever, cough and the aches and pains of a regular flu. However, for some, including older folks and people with underlying health problems, this new virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and possibly death.
Newsom has asked the Trump administration for funds to help fight the disease, an issue that was hammered out in Congress in compromise legislation that would pump trillions of federal dollars into the U.S. economy, and help those whose jobs have been wiped out by the virus’ spread, forcing businesses to shut down.
But that funding package to stimulate the economy comes with some big question marks. For example, individual taxpayers would receive checks from the federal government, but one is compelled to ask what that cash will be used for when stores, restaurants and bars are closed, and supermarket shelves have been stripped bare by hoarders. That is all part of America’s new reality, the world’s new reality really.
At this point, sheltering in place and following the rules of a statewide lockdown are about the only ways to contain the spread of the virus. It sounds a bit like martial law, without direct military intervention and control of civilian functions that may yet happen, but we need to trust the facts instead of giving in to impulse.
