Our View: Learning to go with the flow

Newsom has been governor for a little more than a year, but is facing what is perhaps the worst situation any elected official could imagine, with maybe half the state’s 40-million-plus residents at risk of being infected. But he’s acting swiftly, and with purpose, acknowledging concerns of the science community and ordering steps to at least try to reduce the number of Californians who will need emergency medical care. Newsom understands that this is not a photo op or made-for-TV political moment. This is where the hard decisions must be made.

The science so far indicates that for most Californians, the virus will cause only mild or moderate symptoms, fever, cough and the aches and pains of a regular flu. However, for some, including older folks and people with underlying health problems, this new virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia and possibly death.

Newsom has asked the Trump administration for funds to help fight the disease, an issue that was hammered out in Congress in compromise legislation that would pump trillions of federal dollars into the U.S. economy, and help those whose jobs have been wiped out by the virus’ spread, forcing businesses to shut down.