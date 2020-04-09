Our View: Learning to exist with loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A global disaster tends to force people to examine so many things we take for granted.

Did you ever, even in your wildest dreams, think you’d be in a situation that would cause you to yearn for joining the mad stampede into a Walmart after dark on Thanksgiving night?

Or fight tears remembering when you were in a pew at Sunday morning church services, listening to the reverend drone on about the various theories and duties of religion?

There is something dreadfully unnerving about going to your favorite supermarket and finding empty shelves where you once had so many options to consider.

Or sitting at home in your bedroom alone on the day you were supposed to graduate from high school or college.

Your heart aches when you think about the families forced to huddle together outside nursing home windows, waving goodbye to a beloved husband, wife, parent or grandparent who may never be hugged or kissed again.

Those things and so much more are lost in the tidal wave of a global virus pandemic. Many thoughts and experiences we have taken for granted most of our lives are now swept away.