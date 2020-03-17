Our View: Learning from this emergency

Besides this being St. Patrick’s Day, it is also a time when just about every facet of life in America, and elsewhere, is being examined in minute detail.
For example, the coronavirus pandemic has pretty much shut down public events worldwide, which means this St. Paddy’s Day may not be as green or as festive as in years past. Think of it as the new normal, at least in the short term.
In fact, Americans are rethinking many of their routine activities, wondering if that earlier paradigm is gone forever? Probably not, but this is certainly a different world.
Maybe the coronavirus is sending mankind some not-so-subtle messages, one of which involves the closure of events that put a lot of people in close proximity. One such event that comes to mind is regularly-scheduled school classes, in particular the mega-sized amphitheater classrooms at colleges and universities.
The spread of the virus has compelled higher-education officials to virtually shut down classes, at least short-term, as health experts determine where and how far the coronavirus will travel.
Many schools have resorted to virtual classes, having students take their lectures via the internet, a venue experts say is plenty expansive enough to handle the heavy traffic.
You have free articles remaining.
Could this virus be providing decision-makers with a glimpse of higher education’s future? If the ultimate goal of education is to teach as many people as possible, about the only way that can be accomplished is in virtual classrooms and lecture halls.
UC Santa Barbara officials over the weekend extended the virtual approach to the entire spring quarter. Not only does that protect students from contracting the virus through shoulder-to-shoulder, sitting-in-a-classroom contact, it also protects faculty and anyone else who normally would be required to be on campus during regular school hours.
Allan Hancock College officials were holding back from cancelling on-campus classroom activities last week, on the basis of there having been no coronavirus cases reported in either Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. However, both SLO and Santa Barbara counties reported their first confirmed cases over the weekend, so Hancock’s position may change.
The Hancock classroom policy may change, and because the school is on spring break until next Sunday, there is still time to switch to virtual classroom operations.
And why not just try it? We understand that colleges and universities have a lot of resources invested in traditional brick-and-mortar, centralized infrastructure, but that investment is being overshadowed by the skyrocketing costs of tuition, fees and housing for today’s college students. The result of those high costs is that more and more Americans who want and need a college education are not able to afford it. In-state tuition and fees can run into the tens of thousands of dollars, and you can double or triple that for out-of-state students. But most families can afford a laptop and an internet connection.
It’s difficult to fathom, but there are people in this country who don’t see the necessity of young people getting a good education. Political or economic motivation, it doesn’t really matter, the more educated citizens we have, the stronger we are as a society, and as nation.
There are valid arguments pro and con about brick-and-mortar vs. virtual learning in colleges and universities, but the important word in this sentence is “learning.”
It seems likely this virus will make us reconsider a lot of things. Perhaps this is also a good time to look at some things a pandemic might teach us.