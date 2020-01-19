Our View: Killing the job killers

Last April, California state Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Berkeley Democrat, held a press conference to tell the world about the benefits of Senate Bill 37.
The legislation’s official title says it all — “Corporate Fair Share for California & Californians.” The bill’s purpose is to increase tax rates on the state’s largest, wealthiest corporations, which will, according to Sen. Skinner’s calculations, provide billions of dollars in new tax revenue that can be used for childcare, schools and higher education.
The bill cleared committee last week, and the full Senate has until the end of the month to approve or deny it. Passage would accomplish some of its supporters’ objectives, but at considerable cost to the California economy. This is yet another legislative policy move that would have unintended consequences.
Unintended perhaps, but for most Californians, fairly obvious consequences.
California already has some of the highest corporate tax rates in the nation, but despite that fact, California also has the nation’s most robust economy, strong enough to place the state among the top-10 economies on the planet.
The reasons for that apparent contradiction — sky-high corporate taxes but a strong economy — are also fairly obvious. California is, in almost every context, a fantastic place to live and work.
The push behind SB 37 is based on the fact that big companies make a lot of money, which they generally do, and the profits should be more evenly distributed in the form of employee salaries. Skinner makes the point that CEO pay has gone from 30 percent greater than average-employee pay in the late 1970s, to 312 times worker pay as of 2019, when the average CEO of a large California corporation earned $19 million yearly, compared to $54,600 for the average worker.
You have free articles remaining.
We won’t argue the social implications, and such disparities often drive policy decision-making. But what we want to focus on today are the practical effects of raising corporate taxes, in almost any economic climate.
If this bill passes, California will have the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, coupled with the highest or second-highest income taxes, sales taxes and fuel taxes.
It is evident that SB 37’s aim is to funnel more corporate profits to ordinary workers, while simultaneously curbing big companies from outsourcing those jobs to foreign workers. Those are admirable goals.
But then come the unintended consequences. Faced with high taxes, some of the state’s biggest companies hiring the most Californians will start looking for, and moving to states with a friendlier tax climate. That’s not conjecture, it’s already happening, with neighboring states such as Nevada, Arizona and their working citizens being the big beneficiaries.
While a man or woman earning $60,000 or less a year might take umbrage at the CEO of their company making $19 million or more a year, if you ask them do they prefer having a job vs. not having a job, what do suppose they’d say?
This sort of legislative attempt to influence private-sector business decisions has been tried in the past, and the net result is a loss of business, those businesses’ tax revenues and jobs. It might work in a different system, but not in a free-market economy.
This also may not be ideal timing for such legislation, with the state running a healthy budget surplus, and lawmakers essentially undecided on what to do with the extra cash.
If members of the California Legislature truly want to make this state strong and economically bullet-proof, they will vote to defeat Senate Bill 37. That would be good, sound policy.