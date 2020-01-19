Our View: Killing the job killers

The push behind SB 37 is based on the fact that big companies make a lot of money, which they generally do, and the profits should be more evenly distributed in the form of employee salaries. Skinner makes the point that CEO pay has gone from 30 percent greater than average-employee pay in the late 1970s, to 312 times worker pay as of 2019, when the average CEO of a large California corporation earned $19 million yearly, compared to $54,600 for the average worker.

We won’t argue the social implications, and such disparities often drive policy decision-making. But what we want to focus on today are the practical effects of raising corporate taxes, in almost any economic climate.

If this bill passes, California will have the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, coupled with the highest or second-highest income taxes, sales taxes and fuel taxes.

It is evident that SB 37’s aim is to funnel more corporate profits to ordinary workers, while simultaneously curbing big companies from outsourcing those jobs to foreign workers. Those are admirable goals.