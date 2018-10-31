Today, being the last day of October, is Halloween. It happens every year on this date.
There is a move afoot to unglue the date on which Halloween falls. The motivation seems obvious — who wants to party in the middle of the week?
Well, that’s actually a rhetorical question. Lots of folks would party any day of the week, just for the sake of partying.
But thousands of Americans — perhaps tens of millions, we’re just not sure — would like to see Halloween moved from its anchored spot on Oct. 31, to the last Saturday in October. A petition seeking such a change has been sent to President Trump.
Halloween, which sprang from All Hallows Eve, is not a religious occasion. It started with the ancient Celtics — not the Boston kind — more than 20 centuries ago in what is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, to mark the Celts’ official end of summer. Thus, the party atmosphere goes way back.
Before we all jump on the Celtic bandwagon, keep in mind this is the same group of folks who celebrated the beginning of a new year on Nov. 1, which for us would be strange.
The Celts believed winter was the period of human death, mostly because of extreme cold and no Uggs, self-heating mittens or blow-dryers for wet hair. Halloween as we know it has its roots in the Celts’ belief that Halloween, Oct. 31, was the night upon which the dead came back to bother and scare everyone.
So, from a modern, high-tech standpoint, there is little reason to leave Halloween on Oct. 31, and many folks believe it would be far safer to have Halloween parties on Saturday, giving adults all day to make themselves look ridiculous, and make the trick-or-treat rounds for the kiddies so much safer.
Here’s stuff the Celts probably weren’t aware of, but is pertinent to the debate about nailing down the last Saturday of October as the new official Halloween date:
There are an average of 3,000 Halloween-related injuries every year, and most of the damage is suffered by children.
Despite the obvious perils of kids in costumes racing blindly around darkened neighborhoods, more than 80 percent of parents don’t bother with protective clothing for them, which contributes to the high injury rate.
Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other night of the year.
So, how do those stats about Halloween being such a threat to kids’ safety play into the argument about anchoring Halloween on a Saturday? Because when Halloween falls on a weekday, most parents are working and have only a limited time to devote to making sure their kids’ costumes have the proper safety additions. Mom and dad get home from the office at 5:30, and have, at the most, an hour or so to get ready for the trick-or-treating. Important things can be forgotten in that kind of rush.
The White House hadn’t responded to the petition to anchor Halloween on a Saturday when we wrote this editorial, so for now, because it is mid-week, here are some things to keep in mind:
The first rule is — keep your little trick-or-treaters safe. Go with them on their sweets-seeking rounds. Don’t approach darkened houses. Keep everyone out of the dark streets. Don’t let kids — or yourself — eat the collected treats until thoroughly checked. And remember that Halloween is no treat for pets.
Be safe and have fun.