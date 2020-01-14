Our View: Keeping your info at home

Ever get the feeling someone’s watching you? You know you do.

In fact, just about everyone — and everything — is watching you. That really spiffy smart TV you got for Christmas? They don’t call them “smart” for nothing.

If your new TV connects directly to the internet, it’s potentially a spy. It’s not just newer smart TVs. Just about any device that connects to the internet, from video streaming to gizmos that remotely lock the front door, has spy potential by design. Businesses want to know your viewing habits so they can tailor ads to fit your specific wants and needs.

Not only is the TV gathering your personal data, third-party apps on those platforms are also storing and sharing your information. Think of it as sort of the electronic version of building a pyramid.

There are ways to configure your new TV to prevent it from sharing what you don’t want shared, but it can be complicated to put those controls into operation.