The Arizona Republic recently published a story about that state’s shortage of college-educated and trained workers, saying “hundreds of thousands of people need to catch up.”
The educated-workforce problem also infects neighboring New Mexico, whose Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing free college tuition for every in-state resident.
USA Today recently carried a report on the ramping up of recruitment of out-of-state students, recruiters arguing they are only seeking the best and brightest.
In fact, a more obvious motivation is the extra dollars out-of-state students will pay in tuition fees. It’s also obvious that for every out-of-state or foreign-national student recruited, a potential in-state student is being locked out.
This all comes on top of a national admissions scandal in which wealthy families and celebrities are buying their sons’ and daughters’ way into elite schools, and not the old-fashioned way of donating to the college or university, but by lying and cheating — again, leaving truly qualified students out in the cold.
Gov. Grisham is calling New Mexico’s free tuition strategy a “moonshot for higher education.” She also understands that offering bright young high school grads a chance for a college degree should, and likely will pay enormous dividends back to the state of New Mexico via a strengthened overall economy and social structure. Experts reckon the state can make such a move at a cost of about $30 million or so a year.
Still, $30 million a year in a state the size of New Mexico is huge, and skeptics worry that providing free tuition will drain financial resources from other state services and programs. It’s a legitimate concern.
You have free articles remaining.
But you have to ask about the cost of having an under-educated, poorly-trained work force. How much will that cost New Mexico, or any state, for that matter.
Broadening the higher education spectrum to involve more of a state’s young people, giving more in-state residents a real shot at a college degree has unlimited return-on-investment potential, and the states — and countries — that make that kind of an investment will be the ones towering over the economy and social hierarchy of the future.
The New Mexico plan tries to navigate beyond the fact that colleges and universities seem to be stacking the odds against in-state students these days, but instead are putting a premium on pursuing out-of-state tuition dollars.
Nearly 250 public universities across the country admitted fewer in-state students in 2017 than they did just five years earlier, according to data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. California had its share, including 14 schools in the UC and CSU systems. UCSB allowed in 6.74 percent fewer in-state students in a five-year period, while Cal Poly San Luis Obispo admitted 1.18 percent fewer in-staters. In-state students at UC-Davis decreased by more than 20 percent from 2012 to 2017, which caused public outrage, prompting the state-run system’s regents to put a cap the share of non-California students at 18 percent.
The economic implications cannot be ignored, because most of those out-of-state students receiving four-year degrees will move back to their home states, taking their skills and higher-education earning potential with them.
New Mexico is definitely on the right track — if the goal is educate state residents, who will take their degrees and earning potential back to communities within the state.
A person really does not need an advanced degree in economics to understand that concept.