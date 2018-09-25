Here’s a good reason for a little happy dance — one of North County’s main beach destinations is back in business.
Surf Beach on the Vandenberg Air Force Base reservation has reopened after spending much of the summer closed to protect the nesting western snowy plover population from meandering humans.
Surf is the main beach for folks living in the Lompoc Valley, and even for many living farther inland in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Recent summers have been hard on dedicated beachgoers, because most of those seasons have seen the popular beaches at Vandenberg closed early because of access violations.
It’s not the Air Force’s fault. Military officials are compelled to order closures by federal law, mostly those protecting threatened and endangered species. We publish stories and editorials just about every spring, asking for the public’s cooperation in protecting nesting plovers. But despite such pleas, people tromp in the nesting areas too many times, forcing the Air Force to shut down the beaches.
That’s a shame, but it’s necessary for the plovers' sake.
The western snowy plover is a threatened shorebird, about the size of a house sparrow. Its breeding season runs March through September, and plovers can be seen, just barely, nesting along the shores, peninsulas, offshore islands, bays, estuaries, and rivers of the Pacific Coast.
Plover nests usually are built in the grasses away from the surf line. A typical nest contains three pea-sized eggs, which are camouflaged to look like sand and barely visible to even the most well-trained observer. Plovers also use almost anything they can find on the beach to make their nests, including kelp, driftwood, shells, rocks, and even human footprints.
And that’s what makes the nesting season so dangerous for the birds. Sometimes humans will walk over a nest, destroying the eggs, and not even be aware of what they’ve done.
Plovers have a long list of natural predators, and adding the human factor certainly does not help. So during nesting season, when a predetermined number of violations have occurred, nesting beaches are off-limits to humans.
The western snowy plover has been living on our Central Coast beaches for thousands of years. The beaches are now open to humans, but the annual closings are a reminder of how we all need to be better stewards of the land.
North County has a bit of a history when it comes to dealing with threatened and endangered animal species. The one that immediately comes to mind is the California tiger salamander, whose presence locally has put the brakes on more than a few development projects.
When that happens there is a concerted howl of protest from developers, and we can certainly understand their angst and frustration. Their focus is on making development progress, and in that context they really aren’t thinking about the unintended consequences of reshaping the land.
But there are consequences, which in turn are generally reshaping the world we live in. The science community reckons up to 200 species of plants, insects, birds and mammals become extinct every 24 hours of every day each year. That’s nearly 1,000 times more than would naturally die off, according to experts. They also estimate there are about 2 million different species on Earth, and interestingly enough, we really can’t afford to lose too many of those species.
Most of those disappearances are due to human activities, which makes the losses preventable to a certain degree. That is true for the western snowy plovers when they build nests on our shores.
Tune in next March for another beach closure update.