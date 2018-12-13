It’s Friday, the day on which many school teachers take gleeful pleasure in springing pop quizzes on unsuspecting, unprepared students. Here’s a test for you:
Find the link between the following large U.S. companies — Yahoo, Marriott, Under Armour, Equifax, EBay, Target, AOL, Sony PlayStation Network, Uber, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, T-Mobile.
If you follow current events, which is difficult not to do in today’s world, you can probably guess the link — all those big companies have endured significant hack attacks in the past five years, attacks in which cyber criminals entered the companies’ computer systems and stole customers’ personal information.
These weren’t just kids fooling around on the internet. Two breaches at Yahoo in late 2016 resulted in the loss of data for 3.5 billion users. The Marriott breach happened just last month, with a half-billion customers’ data going who knows where.
This is probably not the kind of thing you want to hear this close to Christmas, with your credit card numbers floating around out there in dozens of retail computer systems. But hacking losses have become the 21st century norm when it comes to personal crimes.
USA Today’s examination of data breaches listed 21 major U.S. companies as victims, so by extension, if you did business with any of those companies, there is a strong possibility you are a victim as well. The USA Today report didn’t bother with hacks that affected fewer than a million users. Not much encouraging news in that.
A company you do business with getting hacked doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get hammered personally, it just increases the probability that, at some point, the stolen data could be used to, say, open a new bank account, buy a Ferrari, or maybe an ocean-going yacht — all of which you might be on the financial hook for.
Does that frighten you? It should, but there are ways to defend, if not protect yourself from such potential losses. And like most everything else involving high tech, it takes a bit of work.
In fact, it’s safe to say that protecting your personal financial data is one of the major challenges for folks doing business online. Here are a few things experts say you should consider:
Don’t let online accounts be stagnant for too long. Change passwords, often, and make sure to update the accounts on a regular basis.
When you read or hear about a major data breach, check with hack-tracking websites.
Keep your online habits separate. For example, don’t use the same password you use to watch movies for your financial activities. Compartmentalize so if one site gets hacked, it doesn’t sweep up all your online data.
Be careful about taking part in online tests, especially the ones claiming to analyze your personality, because you may be asked to provide too much personal information. Crooks don’t need a lot of your data to track down the rest of it.
Also be wary of those ubiquitous online profiles, especially the ones that ask for old information, such as the name of the street where you grew up. That could open the door to the rest of your life. Make stuff up, because in this case little fibs don’t hurt a thing.
That’s all a little complicated and time-consuming, but nothing compared to what you’ll be going through if your stolen personal information is used to open bogus accounts. People who’ve gone through the stolen-I.D. nightmare know exactly why the effort is necessary.
And thieves don’t care that they’ve ruined your holiday season.