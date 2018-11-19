We’re still more than half a year from the next July 4 celebration, but it’s always a good time to discuss the use of illegal fireworks in Santa Maria.
For one thing, Independence Day isn’t the only occasion on which the sound of explosions and the sight of rockets soaring into the sky can be heard and seen. One of those special occasions is coming up on the evening of Dec. 31, as we transitions to Jan. 1 of a new year, and those who stay up to greet the new year will also be treated — or annoyed — by fireworks.
Fireworks were the focus of a community meeting last week, at which several dozen citizens voiced their support for and/or concerns about the illegal use of fireworks.
This is not a new topic. The back-and-forth about explosive celebrations has been going on for years, and as of this writing, we don’t see a resolution.
American traditions are hard to give up, and the tradition of celebrating with fireworks is as ingrained as apple pie and motherhood. But this is one tradition that rubs a lot of Americans the wrong way.
That point was made abundantly clear at last week’s meeting, with emphasis on loud explosions that replicate battlefield mayhem, frightened pets and the personal injuries that occur during just about every fireworks event. The July 4 celebration, year in and year out, is one of the busiest days at hospital emergency rooms across the nation.
Then there is the fire issue, which has been dramatically and tragically underlined by the monster wildfires burning in several areas of California, killing dozens with many hundreds still missing. If a carelessly discarded cigarette can ignite a raging inferno, imagine the potential of a smoldering fireworks particle flying into dry underbrush.
There were suggestions from citizens at last week’s meeting, including one person recommending a citizens volunteer patrol that would be on call during fireworks episodes, filling in for police who are busy with other law enforcement duties.
Let’s be honest about this, using citizens to confront illegal fireworks users could be as dangerous, or more so, than the fireworks. We can’t recall when using vigilantes ended well for everyone.
Another meeting participant equated big fireworks holidays to making the city sound like a war zone, which must be exceedingly uncomfortable for combat veterans, some of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Looking at fireworks from that angle gives one a different perspective.
And to demonstrate that there are many moving parts in the fireworks debate, there are the local civic and other organizations that rely on annual sales of safe-and-sane fireworks to finance many of their good deeds throughout the year.
As we indicated earlier, it’s a complicated issue, one that at least so far has defied resolution.
Santa Maria police officials made the most practical resolution — educating local residents about fireworks safety, and discouraging the use of illegal fireworks by explaining the legal penalties if caught.
Santa Maria is not alone in this situation. Just about every California community struggles with fireworks regulations, and to our knowledge none have come up with a viable solution.
But it is vitally important that the City Council and public safety agencies hear what citizens have to say about the issue, and another good opportunity comes up on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Mussell Senior Center on East Park Avenue. The session begins at 6 p.m., and occurs just a few weeks before the New Year’s Eve celebration, when more fireworks will be heard and seen.