Our View: Keeping the focus on hope

A few weeks ago, such statistics would likely have evoked yawns from California residents. Today, not so much. California had some major problems before the pandemic, and the rapid spread of the disease has only made them worse.

It may interest you to learn that the state with the highest level of emergency medical funding is not a state at all. It’s the District of Columbia, where all the federal rules makers work. Are you surprised?

At the opposite end of that metric is New York, which not-so-coincidentally has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 spread in the United States. Unfortunately, California came in a miserable 49th place in the lowest total public-health emergency preparedness funding per capita.

All of which makes it evident that when this virus plays itself out, assuming it does, Americans and other nations will likely do some shuffling of priorities, perhaps even setting aside political and ideological differences in the interests of self-preservation. Some countries that have been tearing at each other for centuries are actually beginning to talk about some sort of lasting peace arrangement.