America’s newspapers are disappearing, which diminishes the greatest nation on Earth.
Researchers at the University of North Carolina say that over the past 15 years, more than 1,400 U.S. cities and towns have lost a local newspaper. It may be even worse, considering the small rural weeklies that have quietly gone silent.
Whether you agree with a newspaper’s editorial opinions, the fact is that news stories supplied by local reporters play a vital role in a community’s health and well-being, as we monitor local government activities.
For one thing, simply having a reporter present at a City Council or Planning Commission meeting makes our elected leaders and their appointees aware the public — voters and taxpayers — are watching through the eyes and ears of a trained observer, and what that observer sees and hears will be reported back to the folks paying the bills.
Penelope Muse Abernathy, a University of North Carolina professor who studies news industry trends, said strong, local newspapers have been “good for democracy … They have been problem-solvers. … That is what you are missing when you don't have someone covering and bringing transparency or sunlight onto government decisions.”
Those elements of reporting on government activities, day in and day out, are what give citizens a voice in how decisions are made at virtually every level of our government.
Abernathy credits the disappearance of newspapers for creating "news deserts,” which have the net effect of costing taxpayers more money. Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Notre Dame found that a city’s borrowing costs increase after a newspaper ceases publication, with no relation to the economy. Elected officials tend to approve higher wages, fatter payrolls and escalating budget deficits when there is no responsible news organization covering meetings.
The decline of traditional, hand-held newspapers is a direct consequence of the rise in technology, specifically online platforms whose aim was to provide news more quickly and conveniently.
The problem with that paradigm is evident in the abundance of today’s online "news," much of which is unvetted and biased, so much so that most people interested in current events really can’t know if the so-called facts they are seeing have been verified.
Verifying is what actual reporters do, and have been doing since the newspaper was invented. Part of this newspaper’s mission statement involves verification.
In that context, we conclude that not all change is true progress, a fact borne out by the profusion of misinformation and outright lies one can routinely find in the cyber world’s purported news sources. The internet certainly gives users immediate access to information, but is it the truth?
Truth matters. In fact, it may be one of the few things that matters when it comes to reporting the news.
Our message here is simple and direct — if you read something on these pages you don't like, don't trust to be the truth, or disagree with, don't get angry, get in touch. We will gladly provide the space for your opinions, and encourage you to help fill that space with your own ideas.
Newspapers are supposed to be a reflection of a community, and we hope that’s what we are. Society and our communities will suffer greatly if we look in the mirror, and there is no reflection.