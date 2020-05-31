Our View: Keeping the faith for facts

The American news media is under attack, because legitimate news outlets are sticking to the truth.
President Trump last week made an unveiled threat against big-tech social media companies, vowing to create new layers of regulation, basically because Twitter operators added fact checks to a couple of his tweets. Here’s what the president said:
“We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.” He went on to insist Twitter’s fact-checking is another example of big dogs in tech industry trying to “silence conservative voices …”
A couple of things about this:
First, no president can unilaterally or legally regulate or shut down companies. That would require some action by Congress and/or the Federal Communications Commission.
Second, this is another demonstration of candidate Trump tossing raw meat — and in this particular case, seriously tainted meat — to his voter base, leaving it up to individuals how to react.
Twitter ordered fact-checking on Trump’s claim that mail-in balloting is an invitation to cheat. Trump reacted in the typical manner, firing back at Twitter’s decision makers in a tweet accusing them of “interfering in the 2020 presidential election (and) as president I will not allow this to happen.”
Seemingly a 180-degree turn from President Trump’s attitude about the verified facts of 2016 election meddling by Russia, China and other nations’ governments.
In a strange way, Trump made a valid, if not suspect point — recent presidential elections have for the most part been a mud bath of lies and misrepresentations, so in this president’s opinion, anything he says, true or false, should not be corrected or fact-checked.
It is a dilemma newspaper editors have been dealing with for as long as America has had newspapers: Should readers’ opinions be published, if the opinion is based on a known falsehood?
We get a lot of letters to the editor but it can be difficult, if not flat-out impossible to ascertain the truth and facts when stated in the context of a personal opinion.
An old newspaper adage is — when in doubt, leave it out, but that doesn’t sit well with some letter writers, because they are sharing a personal thought or opinion, not a dissertation on the truth. That is the nature of opinion, which this page is all about.
It is a narrow path, as every newspaper editor knows, and sometimes a person’s right to state an opinion is negated by the newspaper’s responsibility not to misinform readers. Sometimes that misguided opinion is an opportunity for other letter writers to share their more educated voice, as was the case this week with a letter addressing one individual's concerns about masks and CO2. A number of writers did just that, and it's our job to facilitate that exchange.
As for fact-checking, it must continue to be part of a good news outlet’s daily playbook — even if the “facts” being checked come from the president of the United States. Some might argue especially if it’s coming from a president.
In the end, it is every legitimate news outlet’s right and responsibility to not intentionally silence public voices, no matter if those voices come from liberals, conservatives or somewhere in between. Every American has a right to be heard.
This is going to be a tough few months until the November election. Not only will Americans be struggling through an ongoing pandemic, they'll be confronted with a barrage of negative political advertising.
It is the sort of political and environmental climate that frays nerves and shortens tempers. We can expect all kinds of weird things to happen.
This newspaper will be with you all the way. If you want to share your opinion, send us a letter.
