Today is Easter, and there’s a good chance you celebrated at a local sunrise service. The rest of the day is yours, to enjoy with family and friends.
This also might be a good day to discuss the meaning of Earth Day, which officially takes place tomorrow, but about which we all need to have a continuing conversation.
First, a look at the history of Earth Day, which should interest all Central Coast residents, because it all started right here.
The idea for the first Earth Day came from U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin native who, after witnessing the ravages of the 1969 massive oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel, decided this country needed a day to focus on the environment. The movement quickly went global.
Local residents witnessed that spill and the subsequent fouling of beaches, and lingering deaths of marine animals. Many of us helped try to clean the birds. It was a singular moment in local history.
This Earth Day will have special significance because of the debate about our changing climate, the melting of ice sheets and glaciers, and the wholesale changes that will occur as sea levels rise and some of the most densely populated areas of our planet slowly disappear under water.
Skeptics see these changes as normal, and indeed, Earth’s history is replete with climate changes, some quite severe. The difference is those changes affected few people. The ones occurring today will affect hundreds of millions.
Most of us will not live to see the outcome of the current phase of climate change, but our children and their children certainly will — and there doesn’t seem to be much that humans care to do about it.
But we should do what we can. Californians are better off than residents of most states when it comes to greenness rankings — despite wildfires, torrential downpours and earthquakes — and a recent survey by WalletHub indicates we are third-best for recycling, fourth-best in energy consumption per capita, and believe it or not, sixth-best when it comes to gasoline consumption per capita.
So, Californians are doing fairly well on green measures — but we could do more.
For example, to help celebrate Earth Day, we could plant a tree or shrub, commute to work on your bike and leave the car in the garage, buy and use reusable bags, use a refillable water bottle, buy local produce. And, perhaps most important of all, make yourself be heard about the importance of our environment.
Doing nothing is unacceptable. No matter how deep your skepticism about a changing climate, the science is compelling — by the end of this century our coastlines will be swamped. It’s already happening along the Gulf states.
Scientists at the federal Environmental Protection Agency estimate the costs of unchecked climate change will run into the hundreds of billions of dollars a year — a hit our economy can ill-afford.
Every part of America will be affected. Coastal areas will be submerged. Inland regions will experience bigger and more destructive storms. Flooding normally seen every 500 years will occur with alarming and destructive frequency. There will be water shortages, crippled infrastructure and heightened human health risks.
And it’s all because of the way we live, and the manner in which we consume, then discard the products essential to everyday life. There are ways to stop this, but there is a lack of common will to do those things.
Today, Easter is about our faith. Tomorrow, Earth Day, is all about a changing climate. It’s about respecting this place we call home.