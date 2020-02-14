Our View: Keeping scammers in check

This may be the perfect day for someone to steal your heart, just don’t let criminals take your identity or your money.
At a time when most state and local governments are stepping up efforts to protect consumers, the administration of President Trump has been swerving hard in the opposite direction.
A report last March from the Consumer Federation of America points out that since Trump took office, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reduced enforcement of consumer-protection laws by 80 percent from the agency’s peak productivity in 2015, while the average monetary relief to victims of consumer fraud is down by 96 percent per case.
It seems the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not living up to its name, and it’s not even close. The net result has been appalling: The Federal Trade Commission has been flooded with individual consumer complaints, about 1.5 million a year.
California is in the top three when it comes to identity theft, with just under 30,000 cases reported last year. This state’s residents are also among the biggest losers from credit card fraud, with 51,468 complaints in 2019.
Those numbers are staggering, as are the financial losses suffered by victims. You don’t really know what the word “violated” means until someone has invaded your personal your space, stolen your identity and used it to pile up a mountain of bills — for which you are on the hook.
There may be relief on the way for Californians with regard to the lack of federal interest in protecting consumers. Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a state Department of Financial Protection and Innovation in his latest state budget plan.
The new department would “cement California’s consumer protection leadership amidst a retreat on that front by federal agencies …” and “provide consumers greater protection from predatory practices,” according to the governor’s office.
It helps that Newsom has enlisted the aid of Richard Cordray, who was the first director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created by Congress in 2010, reacting to the Great Recession.
This is another example of California choosing alternate paths to those chosen by the Trump administration, whose guiding consumer principle seems to be caveat emptor, the idea that a buyer is solely responsible for checking the quality and suitability of goods before a purchase is made. The problem with that is so many consumers, perhaps most, are no match for the guile and misinformation used by criminals, especially in the cyber age. The game is rigged for the grifters and con artists.
Many Americans complain about government over-reach, often with considerable justification. But when it comes to defending yourself against financial fraud, most of us need help.
Plus, we live in a credit generation, when transactions are handled online with a cell phone. Even when a transaction is legitimate, consumers can find themselves facing off with giant corporations with armies of attorneys — another reason to seek help from government agencies.
Gov. Newsom has a history of fighting for consumers. As mayor of San Francisco he worked to eliminate pay-day lending. He sees such protections slipping away as the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s powers are being diminished.
The governor’s budget proposal has many hurdles to clear in the Legislature, but lawmakers seem to be leaning toward the concept of a state-run consumer-protection agency, ostensibly to fill the gap being created — and widened — by the Trump administration’s systematic dismantling of federal rules.
The is another round in the cage fight between Newsom and President Trump, and the outcome could be huge for California consumers.