Our View: Keeping hands on the wheel

All these factors were mentioned at a town-hall meeting a few days ago in Solvang, at which state and county officials sought public input on how to make 154 a safer highway for all motorists.

One of the 120 or so attendees suggested turning the highway into a toll road, which seems highly unlikely, because just about everyone knows you’d have to set the toll astronomically high to make much of a difference in how many commuters and tourists use the road.

That town hall meeting was instigated by a recent tragedy at the Cold Spring Bridge, in which a Solvang woman and her two small children were killed. The other driver has been charged with intentionally causing the crash, and faces trial for murder.

Those of us who have used the highway frequently know there are many crashes — and a lot more near-misses. We’ve all seen the tailgating, swerving, illegal crossing-the-center-line passes.

The irony that chronic 154 drivers understand is that all those dangerous moves designed to speed you along usually fall flat. How many times have you had a car roar around you — while you’re driving the speed limit — only to pull up behind that vehicle at the next light or stop sign?