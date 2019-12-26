Our View: Keeping hands on the wheel

Everyone living here knows all about state Highway 154, which begins in the upper reaches of Santa Barbara, and twists its way through breathtaking vistas until it reconnects with Highway 101 at Zaca Station.
For Santa Ynez Valley residents it’s the closest route to bigger shopping opportunities in South County. For far North County dwellers it’s a prime shortcut to Southern California.
In fact, for too many, Highway 154 is a nightmare disguised as a blessing. Traffic can get so dangerous on 154, it could be renamed Distracted Driving Drive or Autobahn USA. Instead, because it passes through tribal lands, it is unofficially called Chumash Highway.
Whatever you choose to call it, Highway 154 provides motorists with both convenience, by cutting the commute time for some, and beauty, because of the stunning views almost the highway’s entire 32-mile length.
The mostly two-lane Highway 154 also poses significant risks for motorists, in large part because of its twists and turns, limited passing areas and the fact that many commuters tend, by nature and inclination, to be in a hurry.
The hurrying part might not be that much of an issue, if not for those who want to slow down and enjoy the views over Santa Marcos Pass, the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge and Cachuma Lake, with its backdrop of low mountains and back country.
All these factors were mentioned at a town-hall meeting a few days ago in Solvang, at which state and county officials sought public input on how to make 154 a safer highway for all motorists.
One of the 120 or so attendees suggested turning the highway into a toll road, which seems highly unlikely, because just about everyone knows you’d have to set the toll astronomically high to make much of a difference in how many commuters and tourists use the road.
That town hall meeting was instigated by a recent tragedy at the Cold Spring Bridge, in which a Solvang woman and her two small children were killed. The other driver has been charged with intentionally causing the crash, and faces trial for murder.
Those of us who have used the highway frequently know there are many crashes — and a lot more near-misses. We’ve all seen the tailgating, swerving, illegal crossing-the-center-line passes.
The irony that chronic 154 drivers understand is that all those dangerous moves designed to speed you along usually fall flat. How many times have you had a car roar around you — while you’re driving the speed limit — only to pull up behind that vehicle at the next light or stop sign?
Making 154 four-lanes all the way is not only impractical, it likely would increase the volume of traffic, which rose 5 percent between 2013-17 anyway.
The real solution to staying alive on Highway 154 is in motorists’ hands, which need to stay on the steering wheel at all times, and away from cell phones and other distractions while driving.
And it is mostly locals using 154 who need to do a better job of driving. In more than half the crashes on that highway, Santa Barbara County residents are assigned the blame.
Highway 101 is listed among the state’s three most dangerous highways, and by extrapolation, Highway 154 as a bypass, is a part of that link.
In most cases, people determine their own fate while driving. The danger of crashing increases exponentially if the driver is distracted, driving too fast or in a reckless manner.
The solution to staying alive on Highway 154 is obvious.