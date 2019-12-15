The vaping debate is, to be fair, a complicated matter packed with nuance and implication. Among the debatable points is, just how far should government go to protect children?
When phrased in that manner, the obvious answer is government should go as far as it has to go, which is essentially what the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors seems determined to do.
The board launched an anti-vaping ordinance on a vote of 4-1 at last week’s meeting, and may go forward with the new rules at its meeting this Tuesday.
Can you guess which board member cast the dissenting vote? OK, spoiler alert. It was 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, the board’s lame-duck maverick who often disagrees with the board majority and is usually swimming upstream on many policy issues.
Adam’s beef this time is that the proposal over-reaches, a lot. The ordinance, as written, targets vaping products, especially the sweet-flavored varieties, but also covers long-accepted menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, discounted products, coupons for discounts on products and mail-order delivery.
Adam sees banning those as government intruding in areas that have been legal for decades. He’s right, and he’s also correct about wanting the ordinance’s scope narrowed to more specifically target vaping products.
It is clear the board majority has set out to protect children from the harm caused by products containing nicotine, a noble gesture, to be sure, but where are the parents of those children? Isn’t it part of every parent’s inherent responsibility to protect their kids?
Adam’s take is that the county is not doing enough to enforce existing laws, specifically against retail stores that routinely sell tobacco products to under-age buyers. He makes a valid point, but we live in a state with so many laws that agencies responsible for enforcing all of them generally are stretched to the limit. That is doubly true now that recreational marijuana use is legal, and local ordinances governing it are basically scattered, thus promoting a vigorous black market in cannabis growing and selling.
Perhaps government officials feel compelled to get involved with far-reaching new laws because the tobacco/vaping industries have been fundamentally shameless about targeting under-age customers.
Officials with the county Public Health Department’s Tobacco Prevention Program point out that tobacco companies are packaging and marketing vaping devices, refillable pods and flavored vaping liquids in an effort to appeal to younger buyers, grooming customers for the future. And by “customers,” we really mean addicts. Nicotine-infused smoking products create among the most addictive habits on the planet.
That sort of predatory marketing is difficult to resist for a youngster — product packaging that imitates pastries, ice cream, gummy candies and peanut-butter cups.
That’s powerful stuff for a kid, and the industry that uses such tactics doesn’t seem to care what happens to their health. In that context, the board is right-on with an aggressive ordinance.
But in this case, the proposed new rules go far beyond protecting children, and instead make law that could affect consenting adults, who presumably have the right to destroy their health through bad habits, if that’s what they choose.
A couple of dozen citizens spoke at the board meeting, and their stories are compelling, damning actually. But does county government really want to cast this wide a net, one that goes far beyond protecting kids from health-destroying products?
The vaping issue is truly a mess at the national and local levels, but so are the health problems caused by legal smoking. Where do we draw the line?